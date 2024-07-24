Explained: How the new iPhone 16 integrates artificial intelligence features

Reversal of decision follows concerns from advertisers — the company's biggest source of income
With all the latest reports, rumours, and leaks, we now have a clearer picture of what the iPhone 16 lineup is going to look like. We previously covered everything we know about the potential new features of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. A significant highlight is Apple's emphasis on its in-device AI processing, distinguishing itself by not relying on cloud computing, which ensures faster and more secure functionality. So let's delve into how the upcoming device will integrate artificial intelligence features into its system.
Apple's proprietary AI, termed "Apple Intelligence," is woven into nearly every aspect of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 series. This integration enhances various functionalities including Siri, Apple applications like Safari and Mail, photo enhancement, generative text and images, proofreading, and more.
Siri receives a much-needed overhaul, offering a more modern and subtle interface with a colourful glow around the display's borders when activated, according to a report in Phone Arena. This version of Siri is designed to understand and engage in natural conversation, making interactions more intuitive and less reliant on precise speech. Siri can now access information from photos, messages, mail, and other applications, allowing for more personalised responses to queries.
Siri's enhanced memory allows for follow-up questions, making it easier to carry on a continuous dialogue. Additionally, users can now interact with Siri via text by double-tapping at the bottom of the screen to reveal the keyboard.
Apple Intelligence acts as a personal editor, capable of rewriting emails in different tones, proofreading text, summarising content, highlighting key points, and even inserting tables. Users can provide specific instructions for text modifications, and the AI will adjust accordingly. If that is true, users won't need to visit other websites that help with such features.
The AI also offers the ability to summarise long messages and entire email threads, helping users quickly catch up on important points. So will it be a goodbye to ChatGPT?
The new "Genmoji" feature allows users to create personalised emojis via text prompts, maintaining the same style as standard emojis. How cool is that? So far, we've only created custom stickers for all types of conversations on WhatsApp.
The report in Phone Arena adds about the new Image Playground app, which allows users to create custom images using Apple Intelligence and possibly ChatGPT, similar to the Midjourney app.
If true, the enhancements in Safari will be game-changing. The Apple browser will reportedly introduce Intelligent Search, which utilises AI to analyse webpages and highlight key points or phrases, providing summaries to save reading time. The new Web Eraser tool lets users remove unwanted elements from websites, such as ads, ensuring these elements remain hidden during future visits.
Apple’s new tool for the Photos app, similar to Google’s Magic Eraser, perhaps even better, allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos with greater precision. The AI ensures that only the intended elements are removed, maintaining the integrity of the remaining image. Additionally, the Photos app now supports more intuitive searches and can create memories from typed descriptions, transforming photos and videos into personalised movies.
The integration of Apple Intelligence and AI features in the iPhone 16 is set to significantly enhance the iOS experience. While some features are already available on other phones, Apple's approach may slightly be better. As for the release date, Apple holds its iPhone event every September and we can expect the tech giant to follow the same for the iPhone 16. This means, we can expect iPhone 16 to go on sale at the end of September.
