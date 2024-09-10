Dubai: New AI centre launched to develop real-world applications, attract top investors

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 2:33 PM

Dubai’s DMCC free zone has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) centre, positioning the country as a potential hub for AI development. This new initiative aims to provide a platform for tech companies to launch their AI-related service while connecting businesses with the resources they need to integrate AI into their operations.

“We are planting seeds,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chief executive Officer of DMCC, during a media roundtable on Tuesday. He explained that the goal is to make UAE a leader in AI. “We are planning to be the next AI hub. Through this centre we will look to advance AI adoption and real-life use case with can attract new technologies.”

The centre is expected to scale AI solutions across industries, creating a “multiplier effect” throughout the DMCC business district.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Although the decision to establish the centre wasn’t easy, Bin Sulayem emphasised the free zone’s strong track record.

"When it was first suggested to me, I almost left,” he admitted, acknowledging the initial doubts he had about the project. However, he highlighted DMCC’s ability to support such a transformative industry. "Since AI is going to be a part of our lives and the businesses we engage with, it’s crucial to have this industry close by,” he said.

The DMCC AI Centre will offer companies access to capital, accelerator programs, knowledge-sharing platforms, networking opportunities, education, and training for its member companies.

The centre is being launched in partnership with a range of ecosystem partners, including Builder.ai. Its founder Sachin Dev Duggal explained how the center would enable companies. “Centres like these have the ecosystem and vendors in one place so it will help especially companies without a huge amount of cost to find AI solutions they need,” he said.

This AI centre will focus on developing and commercialising real-world AI applications to attract the best companies, investors, and partners.

In 2021, the freezone launched the DMCC Crypto Centre, a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors. Currently the centre has over 600 members with over 150 million dollars of funding available.