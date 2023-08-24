Dubai: Made-in-India electric scooter launched in UAE; price revealed

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets senior executives and policymakers from the global finance industry
Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor on Wednesday launched its electric two-wheeler in the UAE.
The company priced the electric scooter – named TVS X – at Rs249,990 (Dh11,120), with the first 2,000 buyers getting additional benefits.
KN Radhakrishnan, director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, said the booking has started, and delivery will begin in India from November 2023.
“We plan to expand it to other cities in the last quarter of this financial year,” Radhakrishnan said during the launch.
For the UAE and other markets around the world, the TVS e-scooter will be rolled out from the next financial year that starts in April, the chief executive said. Prices in the UAE, he added, will be competitive.
“This is just the first model and it will evolve as we will continue to invest, in it,” he added.
The launch of TVS X was also displayed on the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa on Wednesday.
Here are some of the two-wheeler's features:
Sudarshan Venu, managing director of TVS Motor, said that considering climate change has been affecting people around the world, it is heartening to see steps taken in the mobility sector to cut carbon footprint.
“India is the fastest growing economy and also the world’s largest two-wheeler market. Indian companies are encouraged by the steps taken by the government to invest in electric vehicles. Indian consumers are also trendsetters globally. Consumers' demand for EVs is increasing globally,” he added.
The company launched its first electric scooter iQube in 2020. In Delhi, it costs Rs123,776.
“In three years, it has become one of the leading brands, with hundreds of thousands of delighted customers. And the future is even more promising,” said Venu.
ALSO READ:
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets senior executives and policymakers from the global finance industry
Sector surged by 30% in second quarter
Passengers now have access to more than 60 new routes beyond Abu Dhabi, Paris and Amsterdam
Dubai has effectively become a magnetic force in the world of PropTech
Facility was leased completely before its completion, showing the strength of demand for logistics and warehousing solutions
The COP28 conference is expected to create motivation for Vietnam and the international community to be determined to realize their goals and commitments to combat climate change
Organisations, especially the small and medium ones, must understand the risks to their businesses, assess the gaps and cover them through Insurance
The Dubai market is currently witnessing its third rally after the pandemic with prices rising across the board