Dubai: How Metaverse can manage emergencies, crises in rail network

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a drill using Metaverse and digital twin technologies. This is the first time these advanced tools are being used in the region for managing emergencies and crises in the rail network.

This exercise is a pioneering approach to crisis preparedness for the Dubai Metro. The drill helps RTA’s Emergency and Crisis Management Programme by offering a secure, immersive virtual space where stakeholders can test and improve coordination among response teams during crises.

The platform enables teams to anticipate challenges and ensures seamless collaboration across government entities, enhancing response strategies with exceptional accuracy in complex, real-world scenarios.

This drill sets a global benchmark for crisis management by harnessing advanced digital solutions to elevate safety and efficiency within transport infrastructure.

Launching this strategic drill using metaverse and digital twin technologies underscores Dubai’s commitment to innovation and proactive public safety measures. It represents a critical step in bridging the gap between vision and execution, bolstering Dubai’s position as a leading smart city on the world stage.