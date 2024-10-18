Digital experiences drive differentiation and advantage

Charbel Khneisser, Vice President, Solutions Engineering - EMEA, Riverbed

In the Middle East’s competitive digital landscape, delivering exceptional experiences is no longer just about customer satisfaction — it’s becoming a fundamental factor in productivity, competitiveness, and economic growth.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at Gitex 2024, Charbel Khneisser, Vice President, Solutions Engineering - EMEA, Riverbed explained the major challenges organisations face in providing robust digital experiences, both for customers and employees, while also outlining how the company is helping regional governments and businesses overcome these hurdles through AI-driven solutions.

According to Riverbed, the concept of experience now extends far beyond customer interactions. It encompasses employee engagement as well, making it an essential aspect of overall organisational productivity. Khneisser highlighted, “Studies conducted by Riverbed consistently show that customers and employees will now opt for a company based on the digital experiences it provides.” This shift is forcing companies to reconsider their strategies, as employees increasingly base job decisions on the quality of their digital tools.

One of the biggest challenges organisations face today is managing user experiences across complex IT environments. The pandemic catalysed a shift to remote working, and now businesses must contend with the fact that their employees and customers could be accessing services from anywhere — home, a coffee shop, or even across the globe. As a result, organisations have less control over critical factors like internet connectivity, which directly impacts user experience. This is where Riverbed aims to make a difference, helping companies improve performance and productivity, regardless of location.

Segments driving the digital economy

Khneisser highlighted the importance of delivering exceptional digital experiences for all users - be it customers, citizens, or employees - in advancing a nation’s digital economy. “Governments are now investing in citizens’ experiences because it’s critical for the success of their digital economies,” he said, highlighting how public-sector digitalisation drives GDP growth and economic competitiveness.

At the same time, financial institutions are also investing heavily in digital banking to remain competitive. “The physical branch is being replaced by a powerful, always-accessible digital app, which is increasingly becoming the primary touchpoint for customers,” said Khneisser. This focus on digitalisation is also extending into industries like transportation and manufacturing, albeit with a different focus on employee and supply chain experiences.

AI and observability as game-changers According to Riverbed, the key to unlocking exceptional digital experiences lies in AI-driven observability – a paradigm that seeks to understand the behaviour, health, and performance of an organisation’s infrastructure, network, and applications. By embedding AI into its platforms, the company enables clients to analyse complex data across applications, networks, and infrastructure. This not only allows companies to react to problems faster but also moves them toward a predictive model where issues can be addressed before they escalate. “AI helps our clients understand the causes of problems and even predict issues before they happen,” said Khneisser, adding that this shift from reactive to predictive problem-solving is transforming the way businesses operate. Growth across the gulf With AI and Observability being foundational to digital success, Riverbed is bullish about its future in the Gulf, where it has experienced double-digit growth over the last five years. Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about continued growth in the region, driven by ongoing digital transformation efforts. “We’re committed to ensuring our customers fully adopt and leverage our tools. It’s a win-win situation for both sides,” Khneisser said.

As digitalisation continues to reshape industries across the UAE and the Gulf, companies like Riverbed will play a critical role in enabling both public and private sectors to deliver exceptional experiences that fuel long-term success.