Comprehensive steps needed to counter ever-changing cyberattacks

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:22 PM

Businesses must prioritize comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against the ever-changing cyber threat landscape, a senior official said.

“Endpoint protection is paramount, with porous boundaries between personal and work devices in hybrid environments,” Ertug Ayik, MD Middle East and Africa, HP, said in an interview.

Excerpts:

How can right tools and training help mitigate risks regardless of budget spend?

By combining technology with ongoing training and threat intelligence, businesses can establish a resilient cybersecurity posture capable of adapting to the dynamic threat environment.

In terms of technology, HP Wolf Security offers comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency across the stack, that starts at the hardware level and extends across software and services.

Additionally, intelligence plays a crucial role in cybersecurity defence. Rolling out regular training programs for employees is essential because they are an important line of defense in cybersecurity. It is advisable to make these trainings mandatory to ensure team members are well equipped and knowledgeable to understand and notice red flags and potential security threats. However, with advancing AI enabling cybercriminals to generate convincing phishing lures in seconds, businesses should not rely on employee training alone. They also need built-in, robust endpoint security and isolation technology such as Sure Click Enterprise which contains risky activities.

Furthermore, leveraging threat intelligence and security analytics allows organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities. By continuously monitoring for new attack vectors and indicators of compromise, businesses can proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats, minimizing the impact on operations and data integrity. Therefore, a holistic approach that combines technology, training, and intelligence gathering is essential for effectively mitigating cybersecurity risks.

Where should businesses be focusing their resources to ensure the most effective cybersecurity strategies and more?

A strategic blend of training, technology, and intelligence is essential. Businesses should prioritize continuous endpoint monitoring, real-time device management, and comprehensive security solutions. Following best practices like rolling out multifactor authentication, controlling software installations, and ensuring patches are tested, approved, deployed, and verified quickly can significantly reduce cybercriminals’ chances. Focusing on reducing risk from top attack vectors such as email, web browsing, and file downloads is crucial, as is investing in security controls that do not hinder employee workflows. Additionally, prioritizing self-healing hardware boosts resilience, enabling swift recovery from attacks. Planning for worst-case scenarios by focusing on business continuity helps organizations recover more quickly by anticipating attackers’ tactics. Limiting risk posed by people and partners through vetting supplier security and educating the workforce about social engineering strengthens the overall defense. Rehearsing responses to attacks helps identify problems, make improvements, and better prepare for real incidents. Regular training, practice games, and strategizing tactics ensure everyone knows their roles, enhancing the organization’s ability to detect, prevent, and recover from attacks before they become serious. This comprehensive approach ensures businesses are well-protected and prepared for evolving cybersecurity challenges. What role is AI expected to play in cybersecurity? AI is poised to revolutionize cybersecurity, playing a dual role in both attacks and defense. On the offensive side, cybercriminals will exploit AI to launch more sophisticated attacks, while on the defensive front, AI will empower security teams to detect and respond to threats more efficiently. At HP, we recognize the transformative potential of AI in cybersecurity. We aim to set the standard for safe, secure, and trustworthy AI integration. Our investment in training and development programs underscores our dedication to equipping our workforce with the skills needed to navigate the AI-enabled future.

As we navigate the age of AI, collaboration and trust will be paramount. Customers must seek out trusted AI security partners to navigate the evolving threat landscape while safeguarding their privacy and security. We are eager to collaborate across sectors to ensure the integrity of AI systems and pave the way for a safer digital future.