Partner Content By KT Engage
CMF Phone 1 makes record-breaking sales of 100,000 units in just 3 hours
CMF, the sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, recently launched CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2.
On the first day of sales, the company hit 100,000 CMF Phone 1 units sold in just 3 hours. For context, it took 24 hours for Nothing to hit this sales figure for Phone (2a) in March 2024.
Rishi Kishor Gupta, regional director of Middle East & Africa at Nothing commented: "In a remarkable feat, the CMF Phone 1 has exceeded all projections by achieving sales of 100,000 units within just three hours of its launch. This unprecedented achievement highlights the exceptional qualities of the CMF Phone 1, which integrates cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and outstanding value.
As we introduce the CMF Phone 1 to the GCC market, we are confident it will resonate deeply with local consumers. The region's affinity for modular design, customizable features, advanced technology, and competitive pricing perfectly aligns with what the CMF Phone 1 offers. We eagerly anticipate bringing this innovative device to a market known for its appreciation of superior technology and exceptional user experience."
CMF Phone 1 retails from Dh 749 in UAE and boasts an innovative modular design that allows users to express their personalities through interchangeable covers of different colours, materials and finishes. It also allows people to bring more functionality to their devices through dedicated attachable accessories including lanyard, card holder and stands. CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 are the sub-brand's second-generation audio and smartwatch offerings.
In case you missed it, Nothing teased its next product launch via X/Twitter earlier this week.