Apple iPhone 16 could be launching sooner than usual

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone models in September; the exact date often remains uncertain, but the month's end is when the lineup traditionally goes on sale. The latest speculation, however, suggests that the iPhone 16 lineup might be launched on September 10.
This rumour is highlighted by Tom's Guide, which cites a weekend report by CNMO Technology News. Supporting this date is the fact that September 10 falls on a Tuesday, the day Apple usually chooses for its iPhone announcements. However, it’s worth noting that in 2022, Apple deviated from this pattern by holding the iPhone 14 event on a Wednesday. All four models, including the iPhone 16 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are expected to be available for purchase starting September 20.
Nonetheless, various rumors provide insights into what to expect from the new iPhones, including details about battery capacities and design upgrades.
Here's what we know about iPhone 16's battery
In other news, one of Apple’s highly anticipated AI tools, Apple Intelligence, is set to launch later than initially expected. According to a recent Bloomberg report, these tools will be introduced after the release of the new iOS 18 software for iPhones and iPads.
Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to roll out Apple Intelligence through a series of software updates in October, a few weeks after the initial release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September. Additional features of Apple Intelligence are scheduled for release towards the end of 2024 and early 2025.
