Apple cuts about 100 digital services jobs

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:03 AM

Apple Inc has eliminated about 100 jobs in its digital services group, with the biggest cuts affecting the team responsible for its Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The layoffs include some engineering roles and other services teams like the one that runs Apple News, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple declined to comment on the Bloomberg News report.

It was not immediately clear how many employees Apple had in its services division. The company had approximately 161,000 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2023, according to its latest annual report.

Apple has been reorganising teams amid shifting priorities, including to artificial intelligence.