Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been hospitalized in Mexico City, where he was scheduled to speak at a business forum, Mexican and US media reported on Wednesday.
Wozniak, 73, was slated to speak at the World Business Forum on Wednesday afternoon, but was taken to a hospital after fainting, CNN reported, citing an unnamed source from the forum's organizers.
Details of his health status were not included in the report.
According to Mexican media, including the Televisa network and the El Universal newspaper, Wozniak had a stroke and was in a private hospital where his condition was "stable."
The software engineer founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.
Wozniak was set to speak about his work with Jobs and the risks of technology, including artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, according to the forum's website.
