AI set to transform UAE auto sector

Andrew Kabrit, Chief Product Officer of Seez

In the bustling automotive market of the UAE, AI is making waves, fundamentally reshaping the industry both locally and globally.

“From improving operational processes to enhancing customer interactions, AI is enabling businesses to stay ahead by delivering more personalized, data-driven experiences. For instance, Seez equips dealerships with AI tools that optimize key operations such as inventory management, lead generation, and task automation. This enables smarter, faster decision-making,” said Andrew Kabrit, Chief Product Officer of Seez. “The true value of AI lies in its ability to create a more efficient, customer-focused car-buying journey, which is exactly what businesses in the UAE need to stay competitive,” he added.

From a consumer standpoint, AI brings a plethora of tangible benefits that enhance the overall experience. “Through AI, consumers receive tailored recommendations based on their preferences and behaviors, making the shopping process more efficient. Instead of browsing through hundreds of listings, they get suggestions that fit their needs, whether it’s the make and model, price range, or the best financing options. Transparency is also a key benefit, as AI provides real-time data like price comparisons and market trends, empowering consumers to make more informed decisions,” Kabrit said.

In the UAE, AI adoption is happening rapidly, driven by the country’s strong focus on digitalization and growing trust in new technologies. The creation of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence underscores the seriousness of AI in the region, and this focus is filtering into industries like automotive. People are becoming more comfortable with AI, whether it’s chatbots for business or smart platforms for everyday tasks. “In the automotive space, UAE-based dealerships are showing a lot of interest in Seezar, Seez’s AI-powered chatbot. They recognize its potential to improve customer service with always-on support, personalized recommendations, and in-chat car comparisons. Dealerships understand that adopting AI isn’t just about staying competitive; it’s about meeting rising consumer expectations. Those who don’t adopt now risk being left behind, as AI is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ but an essential tool,” Kabrit said. Looking to the future, Kabrit is confident that AI will continue to be a growing trend, not just in automotive but across various industries. “Within Seez, AI tools are already being utilized in coding, marketing, design, brainstorming, sales, and many other areas. As AI continuously learns and evolves, the solutions it provides will only get better over time. More businesses will integrate AI into their operations, and consumers will continue to expect it as part of their everyday experiences,” Kabrit said. While exact percentages of car buyers using AI in the UAE are not available, it’s clear that AI is becoming an integral part of the car-buying experience. More consumers are turning to AI tools like ChatGPT for quick answers, streamlining their decision-making process and making it more efficient. The automotive industry in the UAE is catching up with this shift. “As AI continues to evolve and improve, the adoption rate is expected to rise, with dealerships increasingly recognizing AI’s ability to enhance both customer experience and business performance,” Kabrit said.