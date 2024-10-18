AI meets cybersecurity: WSO2 fuels government innovation in the UAE

Uday Shankar Kizhepat, Vice President and GM - MEA, WSO2.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to dominate discussions across industries, the UAE has emerged as a global leader in harnessing this transformative technology.

This was on display last week at Gitex Global, where global tech leaders were in Dubai to showcase how their AI solutions are being applied to a wide range of sectors, from government services to enterprise solutions, with a focus on improving efficiency, security, and overall user experience.

One company deeply involved in the UAE’s AI-driven digital transformation journey is WSO2, a leading global provider of digital transformation technologies. They focus on core technologies such as API management, identity access management, and API integration, laying the foundation for large-scale digital initiatives across the region.

Commending the UAE government, Uday Shankar Kizhepat, Vice President and General Manager, WSO2 said, “The UAE government has been at the forefront of embracing AI to enhance its public services. From speeding up immigration processes at Dubai International Airport to automating various administrative tasks, AI plays a key role in elevating the efficiency of government operations.”

Sharing how WSO2’s solutions help regional governments and enterprises achieve such successes, Kizhepat said, “We’ve integrated AI capabilities to automate mundane tasks, reducing manual intervention and improving overall enterprise efficiency. This allows our customers to focus on higher-value activities, which ultimately boosts enterprise value.”

AI and cybersecurity go hand-in-hand

As AI capabilities evolve, so do concerns around cybersecurity and the need for robust identity authentication measures and WSO2 believe that the intersection of AI and cybersecurity is particularly critical for the government sector. AI’s potential to streamline processes is clear, but it also introduces vulnerabilities, particularly in areas related to security and data protection. As more government services go digital, ensuring the highest level of security is non-negotiable.

“Security is at the core of our solutions, especially when dealing with government organisations,” Kizhepat stated. “One of our flagship products, an identity access management solution, ensures that the right people are accessing sensitive systems. We use multifactor and adaptive authentication to guarantee that users are who they claim to be.” With the company’s identity access management platform, authentication goes beyond just passwords. It’s a multi-layered process that incorporates not only what a user knows (like a password) but also what they are (through biometrics or facial recognition), ensuring that only the right credentials provide access to critical systems. A strong focus on the UAE and GCC markets The UAE’s ambitious digital transformation goals are a perfect match for the company’s offerings. From their Dubai-based regional hub, they have positioned themselves as key players in the region’s ongoing drive towards becoming a global digital leader. While the company primarily works with government entities, it also has a growing footprint across other sectors. The GCC region, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, remains a major focus for the company, which is investing heavily in local markets. “There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity here,” Kizhepat said. “We’ve been growing fast in the region, and with the ongoing investments, we are poised for even more expansion.”

As the UAE continues to solidify its position as a leader in AI and digital transformation, WSO2 is confident that its role in facilitating this evolution will only grow. With AI and cybersecurity becoming increasingly intertwined, their innovative solutions are not just meeting today’s demands but are future-proofing the region’s digital ecosystem for years to come.