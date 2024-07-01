Tata UK steelworks strike suspended: union

Vehicles drive under a foot bridge displaying a banner in support of the UK Steel industry near to the Tata Steel Port Talbot integrated iron and steel works in south Wales. — AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 9:59 PM

A proposed strike next week at Tata Steel UK's sprawling Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales has been called off, unions said Monday, citing a resumption of talks with management.

The Indian-owned giant plans to start shutting the first furnace at the UK's biggest steelworks soon and the second by the end of 2024 under the overhaul, as it transitions to greener production.

The Unite trade union had announced in response that Tata staff would begin an indefinite strike from July 8 in protest over the job-slashing plans -- but this has now been suspended.

Britain's main opposition Labour party, widely expected to beat the governing Conservatives in a general election on July 4, had urged Tata to avert the strike.

"Unite... has today confirmed that its current industrial action at Tata in South Wales has been paused," the union said in a statement on Monday.

"The decision follows confirmation from Tata, arising from high-level talks throughout the weekend, that it was now prepared to enter into negotiations about future investment for its operations and not just redundancies, in South Wales, including at Port Talbot."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham hailed a "breakthrough" over the matter.

"This is a significant development in the battle to protect jobs and the long-term future of steel making in South Wales. Investment from Labour secured by Unite will be key to the future of the site.

"This breakthrough would not have come about without the courage of our members at Port Talbot who were prepared to stand up and fight for their jobs.