Tally aims to expand customer base by 50%

Vikas Panchal, General Manager - MENA, Tally Solutions. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 10:31 PM

Tally Solutions, a major player in the business management software sector, aims for a 50 per cent customer base growth and a 40 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 2-3 years, a senior official said.

In the UAE, Tally has been actively supporting the SME community, with several initiatives. “We regularly host knowledge sessions conducted by domain experts on critical subjects like corporate tax regulations, ensuring SMEs stay updated on crucial information. Recognizing the challenges faced by SMEs who do not have any dedicated resource, we also conduct regular sessions to help them navigate through complex tax structures and comply with regulatory changes. Moreover, Tally collaborates with prestigious organizations like the ICAI, Taxation society and community associations to drive knowledge sessions thereby amplifying the impact and extending valuable support to a broader audience within the SME community,” Vikas Panchal, General Manager - MENA, Tally Solutions, told Khaleej Times.

Accredited by the FTA and the GAZT, Tally solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 67,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.

Excerpts from an interview:

How does Tally play a front role in the Dubai Shopping Festival’s efforts to empower the SMEs?

Tally is dedicated to providing SMEs with cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to their unique needs, streamlining operations such as accounting and inventory management. The smart and intuitive reports and dashboards available in TallyPrime enables SMEs participating in Dubai Shopping Festival to leverage technology strategically. These reports and dashboards provide real-time insights, which enables SMEs take informed decisions on inventory, pricing and overall strategy during the festival. With the right data and tools through TallyPrime, SMEs can also run multiple offers for their customers during DSF.

What are Tally’s plans for the coming year?

Committed to providing an unparalleled experience for business owners and users, Tally introduced TallyPrime 4.0 this year to exceed diverse user expectations and adapt to evolving business demands. This launch emphasises Tally Solutions’ dedication to technological innovation, setting a new standard with cutting-edge features and an easy user experience. With a vision to simplify the lives of SMEs across the globe and assist them to harness technology for streamlined operations and sustainable growth, Tally aims for a 50 per cent customer base growth and a 40 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 2-3 years.

In what ways does TallyPrime 4.0 enhance professional assistance for SMEs, and what features distinguish it from previous versions?

The latest features of TP 4.0 will help SMEs to leverage the additional business demand and transaction flow due to DSF more efficiently. The intuitive and customizable dashboards provide real-time insights into financial metrics, empowering quick and informed decisions. Through TallyPrime with WhatsApp businesses can seamlessly inform their customers about the various offers being run and Excel Import will reduce manual work & errors and will give them more time to focus on leveraging the business opportunities. Together, these features contribute to an efficient, user-friendly and a more professional platform designed to meet the evolving needs of SMEs.

Are there any offerings or promotions related to TallyPrime 4.0 for SMEs during the Dubai Shopping Festival?

All TallyPrime customers with an active Tally Software Services (TSS) will receive the new release free of charge, ensuring they have access to the latest features without incurring additional expenses. Moreover, SMEs can enhance their expertise through various complimentary knowledge sessions covering vital topics such as software functionalities, compliance, and industry best practices. These offerings aim to empower SMEs in the Dubai Shopping Festival, enabling them to leverage TallyPrime 4.0 effectively for operational efficiency and growth. Tally remains committed to supporting SME success by providing valuable resources for thriving in a dynamic and competitive market.