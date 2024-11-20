Swift Audit & Advisory opens third UAE office

Swift Audit & Advisory, a leading audit and consulting firm headquartered in the UAE, has officially extended its footprint with the opening of a new office in Dubai, further solidifying its presence across the country with established locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Founded in 2017, Swift Audit & Advisory has rapidly grown into a team of 20 professionals, including auditors, accountants, management consultants, and financial advisors, serving over 800 clients from innovative startups to major international corporations.

The launch of Swift’s new office marks an important step in expansion in the firm’s strategic plan to become a leading regional provider, motivated by growing demand from businesses across the UAE’s vibrant business landscape.

“We are pleased to reinforce our presence in the region with this new office. This expansion is an essential step in positioning Swift as a premier audit and consulting firm, committed to delivering professional excellence and unparalleled client service. The new office, as one of the world’s most dynamic business centers, offers the ideal foundation for us to enhance our service offering and empower strong client partnerships,” said Nayef Al Shamsi, Chairman of Swift Audit & Advisory. Swift Audit & Advisory seeks to bring a highly personalized approach to areas such as financial auditing, risk management, corporate governance, and compliance consulting. With this expansion, the firm also introduces advanced digital solutions that provide clients with real-time insights into financial data and business performance. “We are thrilled to open our third office in the UAE, a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our exceptional team. This expansion strengthens our ability to support businesses in navigating the region’s dynamic economic landscape with innovative, client-focused solutions,” said Arwa Naccho, Managing Partner at Swift Audit & Advisory.

The new office will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including external and internal audits, corporate tax advisory, and financial consulting. With seamless collaboration across offices, the team will work closely with colleagues in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for cross-border projects, ensuring clients benefit from Swift’s comprehensive expertise and reach.