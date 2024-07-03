SWFI founder wins award in London

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 9:59 PM

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), has been awarded the title of Freeman of the City of London during the Global Wealth Conference (GWC) 2024. This honour recognizes Narayanan's significant contributions to the financial sector and his efforts to foster international cooperation in wealth management.

The Freedom of the City of London, one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies dating back to 1237, has been awarded to numerous notable figures throughout history. Narayanan's recognition comes as a testament to his pioneering work with SWFI, which has become a leading platform for research, analysis, and networking in the global capital and sovereign wealth fund sector.

Receiving the prestigious award, Narayanan commented: "I am deeply honored to receive the Freedom of the City of London. This recognition not only celebrates our work at SWFI but also underscores the growing importance of sovereign wealth funds in the global financial landscape. As we continue to foster collaboration and innovation in this sector, this esteemed title will serve as a reminder of the responsibility we bear in shaping the future of international finance." The conferment ceremony, held at The Chamberlain's Court in Guildhall, was a highlight of the three-day Global Wealth Conference, which brought together 21 sovereign wealth funds and leading asset managers from around the world, representing a combined assets under management (AUM) value of 10 trillion pounds.

“Congratulations to my dear friend on this well-deserved award. This accomplishment reflects not just your talent and hard work, but also your unwavering commitment to excellence, setting a remarkable standard for others to follow. This award is a testament to your journey, and a reminder that greatness is achieved through dedication and perseverance. May this recognition serves as a stepping stone to even greater accomplishments in the future, illuminating your path with success and inspiring those around you. Congratulations once again, and may your future be brighter and filled with even more brilliance and achievements,” said Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General. Gulf Cooperation Council.

The conference, now in its second year, featured critical discussions on sustainable finance, innovation, and the potential formation of a UK sovereign wealth fund. The conference and Narayanan's award highlight London's continued importance as a global financial hub and SWFI's role in shaping the future of sovereign wealth management.