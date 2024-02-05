SWFI FORT Dubai 2024 culminates with major AI innovation and global collaboration

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 4:19 PM

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) recently concluded its family office round table (FORT) Dubai 2024 in Dubai. “Abundance for the Future”, co-hosted with US-based Patel Family Office brought together policymakers, innovators and global wealth leaders managing an estimated $2 trillion in assets from 46 countries.

Across a variety of high-level panel discussions, keynote speeches, fireside chats, awards, networking sessions, notable attendees included Shaikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Founder and Chairperson, FUTURE8 and Member of Board of Directors, NFINITY8 Dubai; Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, Founder and CEO, Chapter 3; Mohammed Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI, said: “This event transcended boundaries, bringing together visionaries, innovators, and leaders who are shaping the future of wealth and technology. It showcased the power of collaboration and the boundless possibilities when the global financial community unites with a shared purpose.”

Among the many highlights was the Global Order of Outstanding Disruptors (GOOD) Fellows Awards, honouring individuals demonstrating commitment, innovation, and resilience in the world of global wealth. This recognition is given for outstanding contributions and leadership across multiple domains and for using influence to foster positive change. Notably, Brahmavihari Swami from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a socio-spiritual voluntary Hindu organization, received the GOOD Fellow award. Other awardees include Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO, DMCC; Prince Ebrahim Sanyang of Gambia; and Sandro Salsano, President, Salsano Group.

Edward Longhurst-Pierce, Chief Executive of SWFI Events added: “The event surpassed expectations both in terms of the quality of discussions and level of attendance. We were especially pleased to continue our run of hosting major gatherings in the world’s most iconic buildings. The Museum of the Future was the perfect choice for the inaugural SWFI FORT.”

Two-time Academy Award winner, A.R. Rahman unveiled his meta humans project at the event which is a global musical band of six virtual musicians, representing diverse cultures. Supported by The HBAR Foundation, the project blends real and virtual worlds, aiming to unite cultures and promote a boundary-free, inclusive humanity.

Other recognitions included the Influencing Community Over Networking Awards (ICON) which is a honor presented by SWFI to celebrate individuals who, as influencers, have leveraged networking to bring about transformative changes in their communities. Winners included Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Ousman Bah, Minister for Communications and Digital Economy of Gambia; and Mikael Silvestre, Manchester United (1999 – 2008).

The day concluded with the global launch of Ask QX, the pioneering hybrid generative AI platform. Unveiled by founders Tilakraj Parmar, Arjun Prasad, and Tathagat Prakash, it captivated the audience, setting a new standard for AI accessibility with support for Arabic and over 100 languages. A transformative leap that left the room in anticipation of the future of AI.