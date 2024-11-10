Sustainable manufacturing practices driving innovation in F&B

The Termax pavilion at Gulfood Manufacturing. Supplied photo

Sustainable manufacturing practices are currently driving innovation in manufacturing, especially within the food and beverages industry, an official said.

“The adoption of these sustainable practices can be attributed to major corporations around the globe, that are striving to reduce their carbon footprint. With many companies setting net-zero emission goals, the broader manufacturing landscape is rapidly evolving, particularly within the Middle East,” Ashish Bhandari, Managing Director and CEO, Thermax Limited, said on the sidelines of the recently-concluded Gulfood Manufacturing expo in Dubai.

Sustainable practices are already being adopted by the food and beverages industry in various ways. However, it is pertinent to remember that most of these practices offer long-term rewards rather than short-term gains. Businesses in the industry can start their transition towards sustainability by integrating energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions, that are offered by several major players including Thermax, Bhandari said.

On the other hand, there are several solutions that produce significant results in the long run. These should also be adopted by companies to demonstrate their commitment to preserving our planet and conserving critical resources like water. In the food and beverages industry, companies can create successful brands led by sustainability ethos. “At Thermax, we strive to promote the growth of such businesses by offering them cutting-edge clean energy solutions,” Bhandari said.

Ashish Bhandari, Managing Director and CEO, Thermax Limited Case studies show that digital technologies for sustainability can successfully enhance a plant’s efficiency by two to five per cent within a few months. “Similar to how tools like Google Maps and Waze enhance people’s efficiency, innovative tools like the ones offered by Thermax can enhance industrial operations within the F&B sector,” Bhandari said. As the global sustainability movement gains momentum, companies should proactively invest in energy audits and energy efficiency programmes, Bhandari stressed. “This is vital to identifying key sources of energy wastage and improving upon the same. Companies of all sizes can begin their sustainability journey by adopting new technologies with quick payback, to enhance efficiency and cost savings,” he added. Thermax’s growth outlook in the region is rather promising, especially since the company has been in the industry for more than three decades now. “We have over 1000 installations in the region, with major operations based in the UAE. Events like Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 exemplify how nations in the region are prioritising food security, with a specific emphasis on food processing,” Bhandari said.

The Middle East is Thermax’s fastest-growing region, with particular emphasis on the UAE and Dubai. “We also look forward to collaborating with regional companies, with an aim to drive the growth of the broader Middle East,” Bhandari said.