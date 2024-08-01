Strengthening Ties: The evolving relationship between India and Gulf Nations

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM

Two years ago, what can be best described as a golden moment in international trade took place in India: the first consignment of goods comprising jewellery products was airlifted from India to the UAE. The dispatch of the goods was in accordance with the historic India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), that was signed between the two nations on February 18, 2022.

The agreement aimed to significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment, marking a milestone in the already robust India-UAE relationship. The CEPA is expected to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion within the next five years, highlighting the deep economic interdependence between the two countries and setting the stage for even greater collaboration in various sectors.

The relationship between India and the Gulf nations is characterized by robust economic partnerships and expanding trade, particularly in the sectors of energy, infrastructure, and technology.

The statistics say it all: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was India’s largest trading partner bloc in the financial year 2021-22 with bilateral trade valued at over $154 billion, according to India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India’s exports to GCC countries were valued at around $44 billion and imports at around $110 billion during the year. This economic interdependence is especially prominent in the energy sector. The Gulf region supplies over 50% of India's oil needs and around 40% of its gas requirements. This energy partnership is vital for India’s burgeoning economy, ensuring a stable supply of energy to fuel its growth.

In addition to energy, collaboration in infrastructure and technology has flourished. Indian companies are deeply involved in numerous infrastructure projects across the Gulf, including construction, urban development, and smart city initiatives. The participation of Indian firms in Dubai's Expo 2020 was a testament to this burgeoning partnership. Such collaborations are mutually beneficial, offering Gulf nations skilled labor and technological know-how, while providing Indian companies with significant opportunities for growth and expansion.

Cultural ties and a significant Indian diaspora in the Gulf further enhance mutual understanding and strengthen bonds. According to new data, close to 9 million Indian expats live and work in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, making the region their top destination and the India-Gulf migration corridor one of the busiest in the world.

This diaspora plays a crucial role in the economies of both India and the Gulf nations, contributing to labor markets and economic activities. A recent report revealed that while India received close to $90 billion in remittance flows from around the world in 2022, the UAE was the second-largest source of remittances. Millions of Indians who reside in the six-member Gulf Co-operation Council bloc send money to family back home, supporting the growth of India in pretty much all sectors while significantly bolstering the nations’ foreign exchange reserves. The Indian community also acts as a cultural bridge, fostering deeper people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges. Indian festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm in the region, reflecting a harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures. Strategic alliances in regional security, counter-terrorism, and maritime stability further solidify the partnership between India and the Gulf nations. Both regions share concerns about terrorism and regional instability, which have prompted closer cooperation in intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism efforts. As both regions navigate the complexities of the 21st century, the India-Gulf partnership stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and mutual respect.

The author is a freelance writer with Milabalyawmi.