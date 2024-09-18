Stagwell appoints Sunil John as senior adviser, Mena, to spearhead regional growth

Sunil John

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:04 PM

Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, has appointed Sunil John as Senior Advisor, Stagwell Mena. John will head Stagwell’s forthcoming Mena office, spearheading growth and enhancing collaboration among local agencies and partners. He will also develop new client solutions, utilizing his extensive regional network to support brands aiming for both regional expansion and global reach.

John, named the Best PR Professional in the Middle East by PRWeek in 2023 and 2020, brings over three decades of regional experience to Stagwell, having founded ASDA’A BCW, the region’s leading PR consultancy and been instrumental in shaping the public relations landscape in the Arab world. During his time at ASDA’A he launched Proof Communications, a specialist digital and design firm, OnePoint5, an ESG advisory and led the annual Arab Youth Survey, the groundbreaking thought leadership platform capturing the hopes and aspirations of the 200 million Arab youth.

Additionally, as an Advisory Board Member of the Dubai International Chamber since July 2021, John has been influential in reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global trade hub.

“Marketers who miss out on Mena will miss out on one of the biggest consumer growth stories of our decade,” said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. “As we focus on becoming more competitive internationally, Sunil’s unparalleled experience in Mena and his leadership are what Stagwell needs to deepen our presence and help our clients succeed in this crucial market.”