Sri Lanka to hold industry expo

Udaya Indrarathna, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE.

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:24 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:50 PM

Sri Lanka will showcase its industrial progress at the International Industry Expo 2024, which will be held from June 19 to 23 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in the capital Colombo.

The event is organised by the country’s ministry of industries and the Industrial Development Board to create a premier platform that brings together industry-related local and international stakeholders.

The event will represent 25 industry sectors and more than 1,000 exhibitors, covering a wider products and services portfolio. It will include an international symposium and industry-related seminars, where industry leaders will share their experiences. New products and innovations will be displayed as well. The ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, Udaya Indrarathna, thanked the key industry leaders who have confirmed their participation in the expo. He invited potential industry leaders based in the UAE to join this platform.



Organisers expect the expo to become an annual anchor event in South Asia’s industry calendar.