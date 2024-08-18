S&P lowers outlook for Warner Bros Discovery to 'negative'

Apart from a halting economic recovery in China, Alibaba is grappling with stiff competition from rivals
S&P lowered its outlook on Warner Bros Discovery to "negative" from "stable", citing declines in the media company's cable TV business that could worsen with the potential loss of broadcast rights for the National Basketball Association games.
The cable TV business, which brings in about half of Warner Bros Discovery's revenue, has been struggling with a slump in ad dollars and cord-cutting by consumers shifting to streaming.
That forced the company to write down the value of its TV assets by about $9.1 billion earlier this month.
S&P said on Friday its outlook reflected expectations that Warner Bros Discovery's debt levels would stay high as the cable TV declines weigh on its ability to quickly pay down debt.
It reaffirmed the "BBB-" investment-grade credit rating for the company.
Warner Bros Discovery had gross debt of $41.4 billion as of June 30, after it repaid $1.8 billion in the second quarter.
S&P said the potential loss of the broadcast TV contract for the NBA after the 2024-2025 season would worsen the challenges.
Last month, the NBA awarded Walt Disney's ESPN, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Amazon.com rights to carry the league's games, ending a four-decade old partnership with Warner Bros Discovery.
The company filed a lawsuit against the NBA after the league rejected its matching bid for Amazon's package.
The NBA has contributed heavily to the company's profit through ad dollars across its linear TV portfolio and streaming services, Max.
The company's direct-to-consumer user base grew to 103.3 million, helped by cheaper ad-supported products and expansion of Max to new markets.
"WBD's deep film and TV library ... give it the tools to make it a compelling streaming service, and its ability to translate its strong asset base to sustained growth will be key to offsetting linear declines," S&P said.
Apart from a halting economic recovery in China, Alibaba is grappling with stiff competition from rivals
Historic ties between the two countries recently received a boost with the Cepa signing
Mideast nations investing in boosting subsea cable network
ADGM approves Trustin that could change the payment landscape
Andromeda extends loan distribution network into the Middle East
More than 1,000 licences were issued in 2023 for various freelance activities
Alef and Spinneys listings were the highlights of the quarter
Dubai startup contributes to waste diversion goals