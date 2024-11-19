Sobha Realty to deliver Creek Vistas Grande ahead of schedule

Sobha Realty is preparing to deliver the highly anticipated Creek Vistas Grande development eight months ahead of schedule.

Sobha says that the early completion is a testimony of the effectiveness of its proprietary backward integration model. This approach — encompassing design, construction, and quality control — enables Sobha Realty to streamline processes, optimise resources, and consistently deliver projects on or ahead of time without compromising quality.

A key element of this approach is the use of pre-manufactured bathroom PODs, which accelerated construction by reducing on-site finishing requirements. Coupled with efficient foundation and structural work, this strategy allowed the project to be completed well before its deadline. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, remarked: “Delivering Creek Vistas Grande ahead of schedule is more than just meeting a deadline; it reflects our commitment to setting benchmarks in timeliness, quality, and customer service. Our backward integration model has been instrumental in ensuring we deliver not only luxurious homes but also unmatched value and reliability, offering our customers peace of mind and a lifetime of luxury.”

Situated in the lush Sobha Hartland community, Creek Vistas Grande features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with modern elegance and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of Downtown Dubai and the Ras Al Khor natural sanctuary. Residents can enjoy a range of world-class amenities.