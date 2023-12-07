Sirius to drive digital transformation and foster technological innovation in Vietnam

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 9:10 PM

Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), and The National Digital Transformation Authority of Vietnam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and harness opportunities for digital transformation.

This step towards technological advancement and digitalization signifies the commitment of both Vietnam and Sirius to leverage their collective strengths and expertise for mutual benefit and cooperation.

The MoU aims to engage in discussions and evaluate potential areas of digital transformation. The purpose of this collaboration is to drive business and technical models for government service delivery such as national blockchain, digital twins, Big Data and AI, and apps for citizen engagement and healthcare transformation.

Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius, said: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging technology to drive positive change. By joining forces, we aim to explore new avenues and opportunities that will further contribute to the growth and development of the digital landscape in Vietnam.”

Sirius specialises in digital transformation and harnessing the power of disruptive, cutting-edge technologies for human-centric progress. Sirius recently announced their new climate company S3, set to revolutionize the climate economy by integrating diverse segments into single value chains and delivering end-to-end industrial scale solutions.