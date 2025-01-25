Sharjah to see 3 new medicine factories worth Dh308.7 million by 2026

Photo: File

Three new pharmaceutical factories will be built in Sharjah in an investment worth $84 million (Dh308.7 million).

Partnerships for these new facilities were signed at the recent International Pharmacy and Medicine Conference (ICPM 2025), held at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.

The factories will specialise in producing respiratory products, eye drops, antibiotic capsules, stomach medications, and first aid materials. Construction is underway, with completion expected between mid and late 2026.

These facilities will be part of an existing pharmaceutical plant in Sharjah.

Dr Munir Rayyan, chairman of the ICPM organising committee, highlighted the significance of these agreements in strengthening the pharmaceutical partnership between global companies and UAE-based factories.

The new factories signal the country's growing role in pharmaceutical innovation and its ability to compete globally in the health sector, he said.

A breakdown of the investment

With a $44-million investment, the first factory will produce eye drops and respiratory products. It will be completed by late 2026.