Shaping the future of industrial safety: The strategic partnership between ADCDA and GMIS

UAE's collaboration with GMIS paves the way for a safer, more resilient global industrial landscape through innovation, technology, and a unified commitment to industrial safety standards

The 2024 edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2024) , held during Abu Dhabi Business Week , brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to discuss ways to advance global safety frameworks for a safer and more resilient industrial ecosystem. The Summit catalysed several strategic agreements aimed at promoting the safe and effective integration of advanced technologies across industries.

A key outcome included a strategic partnership signed between the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) and GMIS in the presence of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to officially support the Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety, setting a new global benchmark for enhancing safety standards and protecting lives and property. Joining the Global Initiative for Industrial Safety (GIFIS), ADCDA becomes the first official entity to adopt the Manifesto's guiding principles, and support efforts to scale its global adoption.

The Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety: A Call for Action

The Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety was officially launched at #GMIS2024 with the aim of uniting governments, industry leaders, and international organisations to prioritise industrial safety in the face of rapidly evolving technological and operational landscapes. Top officials from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, UNIDO, ADCDA, UAE Cyber Security Council, and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) were joined by global safety leaders from governments, the private sector, academia, and international organisations to mark the official launch of the Manifesto and support the call to unite global efforts to address emerging and long-standing safety risks affecting workers around the world

Developed by the Global Initiative for Industrial Safety (GIFIS) in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Lloyd's Register Foundation, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), and the Cambridge Industrial Innovation Policy (CIIP), the Manifesto sets out five guiding principles to improve safety standards across industries, focusing on the integration of advanced technologies, cross-sector collaboration, and the establishment of harmonised global safety standards.

One of the primary goals of the Manifesto is to encourage a unified global effort to address the staggering number of workplace-related deaths - estimated at nearly 3 million annually - by prioritising safety alongside innovation and economic growth. By integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and IoT, the Manifesto calls for a proactive, data-driven approach to industrial safety, capable of identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate.

The UAE's Role in Advancing Industrial Safety

The UAE has long been at the forefront of industrial innovation and safety standards, and #GMIS2024 served as platform in driving these initiatives globally. The MoU signed between ADCDA, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Ambipar at #GMIS2024 reflects a shared commitment to improving safety and emergency response capabilities in Abu Dhabi's industrial sector.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed an MoU with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) and Ambipar to improve emergency response and industrial safety in Abu Dhabi. Announced during Abu Dhabi Business Week, the partnership will focus on promoting safety awareness, adopting advanced technologies like drones and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and transferring knowledge for hazardous material management. This initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering innovation and building a secure, sustainable industrial sector.

Innovative Technologies Enhancing Industrial Safety

At #GMIS2024, industry leaders underscored the importance of technological innovation in shaping the future of industrial safety. Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric, emphasised that safety is more than a priority - it’s a strategic investment. By harnessing technologies like AI and IoT, fostering public-private partnerships, and committing resources to robust safety measures, we can protect workers, secure assets, and ensure operational continuity. These actions not only safeguard progress but also drive long-term profitability.

One of the central themes of #GMIS2024 was the integration of AI and IoT to enhance workplace safety. These technologies enable industries to monitor real-time data from machinery, equipment, and personnel, allowing for predictive maintenance and risk mitigation before incidents occur. Additionally, AI-powered systems can analyse vast amounts of data to identify potential safety hazards, alert workers, and suggest preventive measures.

Global Collaboration and the Future of Industrial Safety

The strategic partnership between ADCDA and GMIS represents a critical step toward fostering global collaboration in industrial safety. The launch of the Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety signals a shift towards a more unified, cooperative approach to addressing safety challenges across borders. This framework sets the stage for international agreements and partnerships that will help harmonise safety standards and ensure that industries worldwide adhere to best practices.

At #GMIS2024, discussions centred on the need for cross-sector partnerships to drive safety and sustainability in industrial practices. The UAE's leadership in fostering such collaborations reflects its commitment to a safer, more resilient global industrial landscape.

Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of ADCDA, added that these partnerships represent a qualitative leap in the authority's efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a global centre for industrial safety. The signing of the Industrial Safety Charter and the strategic partnerships we have launched reflect our steadfast commitment to protecting lives and property, enhancing industrial sustainability, and leveraging innovation to achieve the highest global safety standards. We are dedicated to collaborating with our local and international partners to achieve a shared vision for a safer and more sustainable future.

As industries continue to embrace new technologies, the role of global safety standards becomes even more important. The Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety calls for the alignment of safety practices with international norms, ensuring that no matter where an industry operates, workers are protected to the highest standards.

The Global Industrial Safety Conference: A Milestone Collaboration

At #GMIS2024, ADCDA partnered with Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx), a powerhouse in the UAE's event sector, to host an international industrial safety conference in Abu Dhabi. This global platform will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and safety experts to address challenges in industrial safety through collaboration and technology. Topics will include AI, IoT, and robotics in safety practices, promoting global standards, and emphasizing safety as a human right. The event solidifies Abu Dhabi's leadership in industrial innovation and safety

A Safer, More Resilient Future

The agreements signed at #GMIS2024 underscore Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for industrial innovation, and reflect ADCDA's commitment to leveraging innovation to achieve the highest global safety standards, aligning with its efforts to protect lives and property and enhance industrial sustainability. The launch of the Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety at #GMIS2024 represents a significant step toward creating safer, more resilient industrial ecosystems worldwide.

Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of ADCDA, said: "These partnerships represent a qualitative leap in the authority's efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a global centre for industrial safety. The signing of the Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety and the strategic partnerships we have launched reflect our steadfast commitment to protecting lives and property, enhancing industrial sustainability, and leveraging innovation to achieve the highest global safety standards. We are dedicated to collaborating with our local and international partners to achieve a shared vision for a safer and more sustainable future.

"These initiatives highlight Abu Dhabi's pioneering role in leading global efforts to develop innovative solutions in industrial safety, further solidifying its status as a leading global destination in this critical sector and supporting its aspirations to establish a safe and sustainable industrial environment at both the local and international levels."

The evolving industrial landscape emphasises technological innovation, collaboration, and global commitment to safety and sustainability.

For more information on GMIS 2024 and the Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety, visit www.gmisummit.com.