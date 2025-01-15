Selfdrive unveils 2025 BMW and Mini Cooper for rent

SelfDrive Mobility, the leading mobility tech platform in the Middle East, has announced the expansion of its fleet with the latest BMW and Mini Cooper models, sourced directly from authorized dealerships. This strategic addition enhances the company’s subscription portfolio, offering customers unparalleled access to luxury vehicles at competitive rates while redefining the driving experience.

The new line-up boasts an impressive selection of models designed to suit a variety of lifestyles and aspirations. Featured options include the elegant BMW 520i, the stylish BMW 420i Grand Coupe, the sporty X Series M Sport Version, and the iconic Mini Cooper. Among them, the Mini Cooper Countryman stands out as a seamless fusion of style, versatility, and practicality—perfectly tailored for the modern driver.

“This Introduction underscores our commitment to providing accessible, premium mobility solutions empowering aspirational customers to experience luxury vehicles like never before,” said Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility.

SelfDrive’s subscription plans are meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering flexible durations of one, three, six, or twelve months. Subscribers can switch between models, ensuring a dynamic and customized driving experience. Targeted at ambitious professionals, executives, and aspirational customers this initiative provides an opportunity to experience premium vehicles at zero cost of ownership. At an affordable enrollment fee, customers are assured a seamless and hassle-free luxury driving experience which includes monthly fees, replacement, full-service maintenance, basic insurance, and 24-hour roadside assistance.

Founded in 2017 in the UAE, SelfDrive Mobility has grown into the region’s leading car rental and subscription platform. With operations spanning the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, Selfdrive has served over 1.5 million customers representing 95 nationalities. Its platform offers access to more than 100 car models from over 50 globally renowned brands, all available directly from dealerships. This ensures customers find the perfect vehicle to suit their needs and preferences.