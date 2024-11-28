SelfDrive Mobility marks UAE National Day with limited-time offers

In celebration of the UAE’s National Day, SelfDrive Mobility, the largest car rental and subscription mobility platform in the Middle East, is launching an exclusive promotion to make mobility more accessible and convenient for residents and visitors alike.

From 27th Nov until UAE National Day, customers can enjoy Dh50 off on both daily and weekly rentals, along with exclusive offers for 3- and 6-month subscriptions. In addition, they can take advantage of a zero-deposit offer on select vehicles, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free driving experience. This special promotion underscores SelfDrive Mobility’s dedication to offering value-driven services while celebrating the UAE’s spirit of innovation and progress. SelfDrive Mobility established in 2017 in the UAE, has rapidly grown into a leading car rental & subscription platform, offering a smart mobility solutions with maximum flexibility. With operations across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, Selfdrive Mobility has served over 1.5 million customers from 95 different nationalities. The platform provides an unique access to over 100+ car models from 50+ renowned brands direct from dealership, ensuring a perfect match for every customer’s needs.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers can easily make a reservation by downloading the SelfDrive Mobility app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Alternatively, they can contact the reservation desk at +971 4 573 3500.