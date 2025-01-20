SEF 2025: ‘Startup town zone’ seeks to propel entrepreneurship

Delegates at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival last year. — Supplied photo

This year’s Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is expected to highlight enterprise and innovation with the Startup Town Zone. Featuring more than 150 startup pods, the space is designed to provide a holistic, connected and vibrant atmosphere for those looking to leave their mark on the UAE’s startup ecosystem.

One of the key highlights of the zone is the investors lounge, which will welcome over a 100 investors and host more than 320 investor meetings.

Serving as Startup Town Zone’s intellectual centerpiece, the Founders Stage will host some of the most influential voices in entrepreneurship who will focus on industry disruption, sustainability in real estate, the role of Edtech, scaling late-stage startups, and successful exit strategies.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), organisers of this annual gathering, said: “The Startup Town Zone serves as a worthy platform for the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs to showcase their ventures to our diverse and global audience. We aim to empower changemakers to break barriers, redefine possibilities, and lead the charge in creating a sustainable and innovative future.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “We aim to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and investors, highlight key trends from industry disruption to edtech impact and fuel conversations and partnerships that are set to redefine our future. We are proud to contribute to Sharjah’s vision to become a hub for entrepreneurial excellence and sustainable innovation.”

Speakers on the Founders Stage will include Abdallah Abu Sheikh, founder of Astratech and CEO of Botim, which pioneers disruptive technologies to simplify daily life through an innovative ultra app that consolidates multiple services. The company’s portfolio includes technologies like Botim, PayBy, and Rizek, serving over 150 million users globally. Maaz Sheikh, Cofounder and CEO of StarzPlay, has actively reshaped the region’s streaming market with on-demand entertainment tailored to local audiences and will provide valuable insight to the media world. Within the F&B sector, Mazen Tabbara, CEO and co-founder of ‘House of Pops’ which aims to revolutionise dessert options with their sustainably produced vegan popsicles will share his success story. Similarly, Charlie Wright, founder of Humantra, is driving wellness innovation through holistic health solutions as the UAE’s fastest-growing electrolytes brand and will discuss expansion strategies. This zone will also showcase the region’s most innovative startups, offering participants a chance to display their cutting-edge solutions and products to an audience of investors, collaborators, and potential customers. This exhibition-style feature allows startups to stand out in a competitive marketplace and build meaningful connections. For entrepreneurs, access to capital and mentorship can make all the difference. The Investors Lounge is a dedicated space where startups can connect with seasoned investors, industry experts, and mentors. Whether it’s pitching an idea or gaining advice on scaling a business, the lounge offers unparalleled opportunities for meaningful connections.

The SEF x 1Tank Pitch Competition is one of the most anticipated events that will take place in the SEF Startup Town where budding entrepreneurs will have the chance to present their ideas, receive valuable feedback, and compete for grants totalling Dh200,000, alongside potential investor funding opportunities reaching up to Dh500,000.