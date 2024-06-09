Sedar Global target $41 billion UAE construction market

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 5:08 PM

Sedar Global Interiors, a leading manufacture, design and installation window and wall decor company who have been in the region for over 130 years showcased their latest products at Index Dubai, securing new larger scale projects, relationships with interior designs and even direct customers furnishing homes and villas.

Operating in 11 countries and with over 30 showrooms across the GCC and MENA regions including UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, Sudan – as well as stores in Canada and design hub in Northern Italy the interiors powerhouse took part in Index Dubai 2024 to tap into the UAE booming construction market that is forecasted a growth from $41 billion in 2024 to $50.40 billion by 2029.

On participating in Index Dubai 2024 Jalal Selo, Sales Development Director at Sedar Global said: “We are thrilled with our fruitful leads from participating in Index Dubai. It has led to confirmed B2B & B2C projects with rewarding connections across interior design houses, as well as with soft furnishing fit-out contractors and even from home improvement customers. Index provided a great opportunity to showcase our latest interior products and solutions to some of the markets most influential buyers across commercial and consumer projects”. Selo adds “with the UAE Construction market on an upward trajectory fuelled by foreign investment in real estate, projects across tourism, retail and the government’s emphasis on smart city development, we are particularly excited to have connected with those seeking suppliers, solutions and materials locally.”

Showcasing their unique one-stop-shop approach to window and wall décor services along with their expanding portfolio of products. Including an array of designs that carefully keep an eye on new interior trends across blinds, curtains, wallpaper, upholstery, folding doors, awnings and home-automation. Dealing with B2B and B2C clients across the globe, buyers can work with Sedar’s specialist in house teams to measure, customise, tailor design and fit out interiors to their exact needs.

In recent years Sedar Global have expanded their lines to focus on sustainable solutions for the home including adding upholstery fabrics and services to the company’s portfolio, created in part due to consumers demand for eco-conscious interior choices, transforming existing furniture and reupholstery is the ultimate commitment to recycling. Sedar have also continued to keep an eye on their quality and function focused consumer, expanding their portfolio of world-renown partners including smart automation services from Somfy and designs from Armani/Casa, Versace Home, Missoni Home, Swarovski and Jannelli Volpi to name a few; in addition to several sought-after sub-brands including Marcopolo, Amazona, Fujikawa, York Weave and Antartica. Buyers can choose from thousands of fabric and wallpaper selections from hundreds of suppliers across the globe, from some of the finest factories known for soft furnishings. Providing the highest quality fire and bacteria resistance fabrics for liveable interiors. Jalal Selo, Sales Development Director at Sedar Global says, “For 2024 we are focusing on expanding our portfolio of smart living solutions due to an increased interest in this offering from customers in recent years and also have an exciting first of its kind in the region collaboration with a world-renowned partner from the arts sphere going live in September inspired by the success of our existing portfolio of international partners.” Adding “We pride ourselves on anticipating what our customers want and showing them new pathways to comfortable living.” Sedar have a rich heritage dating back to 1892 in the Middle East, with the family-owned business best known for its tailor-made products and focus on a customer orientated approach. Whether its B2B or B2C, Sedar Global have maintained their position as a leader in window and wall fashion industry by focusing on high quality products, stock list of in demand global brands and providing what Sedar have become best known for – their “golden service” with delicate customer care, on-time delivery, follow up and a customer centric model.

Counting royalty, airlines and hotels among its customers, Sedar Global can now be found in millions of homes, business and government institutions worldwide with key projects in the past 12 months including Oman Across Ages Museum Project, New Student Affairs Building in Doha, Najmat Tower in Abu Dhabi, Dukkan Air Base in Qatar and Kempinski Business Bay in Dubai, The Bridge Lifestyle Hub in Abu Dhabi. Previous completed projects include Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Damac Properties in Dubai, Burj Al Arab in Dubai, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, King Hamad Hospital in Manama, National Bank of Oman in Salalah amongst many others.