Samana Developers launches Dh300 million project in Dubai Sports City

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 5:05 PM

Dubai-based Samana Developers on Monday launched a Dh300 million Samana Golf Views residential project in Dubai Sports City, a popular freehold community. The new project is the first project in the neighbourhood which has built-in private pools with its apartments and overlooks The Els Club Golf Course. The G+P+14-Floor Samana Golf Views is part of multiple project launches being planned this year.

The project, spanning over 298935.90 sq ft, is Samana Developers’ first project in Dubai Sports City. It has easy access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Dubai Sports City residents enjoy proximity to some of the most popular attractions in Dubai.

Imran Farooq, chief executive officer of Samana Developers. — Supplied photo

Imran Farooq, chief executive officer of Samana Developers, said: “The newest addition to our growing portfolio is built around the concept of healthy, sustainable and futuristic living. The project is for those seeking an athlete lifestyle with easy connectivity with the downtown while enjoying the serenity of being away from Dubai’s bustle. It sets Dubai Sports City apart and ranks it in the top 10 popular places to live in Dubai.”

Samana Golf Views has a mix of 243 apartments that include 128 studios, 52 one-bedrooms, 60 two-bedrooms, and three three-bedrooms. All apartments come with options of fully furnished or unfurnished. The features include private pools with apartments, a main swimming pool, a large leisure pool deck, a kids’ pool, a kids’ play area, VR Golf Experience, a sauna and steam room, sports courts, a skate park, a jogging track, an outdoor cinema, a barbeque area, an indoor gym, an outdoor gym, a walking river, and the standard 24 hours security.

Apartment prices start from Dh649,000 (US$ 176,692). Samana Golf Views is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2026, and come with an eight year flexible payment plan.

Samana Developers, through Samana Holiday Homes, facilitates its investors in converting the apartments into serviced apartments for sub-leasing to tourists and visitors on a short-term basis. This facility benefits both the homeowner making an additional income, and the guest saving on exorbitant hotel charges and taxes. In addition to that, Samana Developers guarantees a competitive 24 per cent return on investment.