RTA transition to mass transportation highlighted at Berlin event

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:42 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:43 PM

The 14th Global Transport and Transportation Technology Conference and Exhibition (InnoTrans 2024) commenced in Berlin, under the theme “The Future of Mobility.”

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking part for the sixth time in this prestigious global event, through a stand highlighting its key projects and initiatives. These include the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, suspended transport systems, the smart metro station, the metro rail inspection development system, monitoring passenger flow in metro stations and carriages, and the unified nol card system for the payment of fares across various modes of transport.

This edition marks the largest in the conference’s history, attracting over 137,000 participants and visitors, with more than 2,900 institutions and companies from 59 countries exhibiting their innovations.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA Chairman, led the delegation.

Al Tayer toured the exhibition stands, which highlighted advanced solutions and innovations in integrated mobility, digital transformation of train infrastructure, and innovation in increasing train capacity without expanding areas used in constructing infrastructure. The tour also showcased advancements in customer service solutions.

During the tour, Al Tayer visited the stand of the Spanish, Firm, CAF, where he was briefed on emission-free transportation solutions to promote well-being and sustainability. He also visited the platform of the Chinese company CRRC, which offers comprehensive solutions for passenger and freight transportation by rail.

Al Tayer visited RTA’s stand at the exhibition, which showcased key projects, including the Dubai Metro Blue Line project. Spanning 30 km and connecting 14 stations, the line includes three transfer stations, one of which is the largest in the metro network, covering over 44,000 square metres. . RTA also displays a range of projects and initiatives at its stand, including suspended transport systems, smart metro stations, a railway infrastructure inspection development system, and crowd management strategies during major events. These efforts are supported by a passenger flow monitoring system in metro stations and carriages, as well as the fare payment system at metro and tram stations. Al Tayer held various meetings on the sidelines of the conference. He met with Marie-Ange Dupont, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Keolis, to discuss ongoing and future strategic cooperation between the two entities. He also met with Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary-General of the International Association of Public Transport, where they discussed RTA’s participation in the 2025 Public Transport Summit in Hamburg, Germany, and RTA’s plans to host the summit in 2026.

Al Tayer said: “RTA’s participation in the InnoTrans 2024 Exhibition and Conference, the world’s largest event specialising in train technology matches our commitment to keeping pace with the rapid advancements in train manufacturing technology. It offers us the opportunity to explore global expertise and best practices in implementing, operating, and maintaining public transport systems, as well as the latest security and safety measures in metro networks.”