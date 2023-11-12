Rising rents spur changes in Dubai realty buyer profiles

Villas at Jumeirah Park, Dubai.

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 3:51 PM

How has rising rents affected changes in consumer choice in Dubai real estate?

The escalation in rental prices has significantly impacted consumer choices in Dubai's real estate landscape. As rental costs continue to soar, tenants are compelled to make compromises regarding their ideal property search criteria, whether in terms of the property's size or its preferred location. A prevalent trend arising from this surge in rental prices is the dilemma faced by tenants relocating from properties they've occupied for several years. They are confronted with the choice of downsizing their property requirements or redirecting their search towards alternative communities.

Traditionally established communities like The Meadows, Jumeirah Park, and Victory Heights — where we have a substantial presence — have witnessed a shift. Families, constrained by budget constraints due to rising rents, are increasingly migrating further east toward newer communities such as Tilal Al Ghaf, Mira, and Town Square to meet their housing needs. The period post-2020 witnessed a sharp upsurge in demand for villa communities, particularly from families. However, couples seeking to transition from apartments to townhouses for more space are now encountering limitations in the degree of upsizing due to increased costs. Consequently, they are opting for larger apartments in communities like Business Bay, JVC, and Damac Hills.

Jacob Bramley, Leasing Manager at Betterhomes

What are the pros and cons in renting vs buying?

Owning the property you reside in offers several significant advantages, primarily transforming it into a valuable asset that could potentially appreciate in value over time. As a cash buyer, you avoid rental expenses, establishing the property as your asset without recurring costs. Even as a finance buyer, each monthly mortgage payment contributes to your ownership stake in the property, gradually leading to complete ownership. The long-term benefit lies in the potential income derived from future rental income or selling the property if prices continue to appreciate.

In contrast, renting offers a different set of advantages, prominently flexibility. Renters are relieved of the responsibility for major property maintenance, as these costs are typically covered by the landlord. This relieves them of the stress associated with unexpected, substantial repair expenses. Additionally, renting requires a relatively smaller annual financial commitment compared to the considerable upfront cost of purchasing a property outright, providing more capital that can be directed toward other investments or expenses. Renting also allows individuals to thoroughly assess the suitability of a property or community before committing to a purchase, offering a trial period to explore and decide if the property aligns with their needs.

How safe is my investment if I buy a property for my own use?

Real estate, regarded as one of the safest long-term investment options, although not immune to fluctuations, is generally associated with a consistent upward trajectory in value. While the market might experience occasional peaks and troughs, history suggests that property values tend to rise over time. Even in scenarios where there might be a temporary softening or decline in prices, the cumulative savings from not renting each year often more than compensate for these variations.

The inherent stability of real estate as an investment emerges from its historical resilience and potential for long-term growth. Despite short-term market fluctuations, real estate generally exhibits an overall appreciation in value over extended periods. This characteristic, combined with the prospect of saving money that would otherwise be spent on annual rentals, acts as a safeguard against the impact of temporary price declines. The strategic advantage of owning a property for personal use lies not only in its potential appreciation but also in the substantial financial benefits it offers over time.

