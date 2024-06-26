Reportage Properties MD on 150 most powerful figures list

Andrea Nucera, managing director of Reportage Properties

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 5:30 PM

Construction Week magazine, the specialized news platform for the construction and contracting sector in the Middle East, has ranked Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Properties, on the 2024 list of the 150 most powerful and influential figures in the construction and building sector in the Middle East.

Andrea Nucera is one of the prominent leaders in the real estate sector in the UAE and the region. He held his current position since Reportage Properties was established in 2014.

Thanks to his extensive experience in the real estate field, Nucera led Reportage Properties to expand and launch many distinguished projects inside and outside the UAE, as Reportage Properties’ portfolio includes 35 projects in the Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Recently, Forbes Middle East ranked Andrea Nucera, the 57th on the list of “The Middle East’s Most Influential Real Estate Leaders” in 2024, which highlights 100 regional real estate developers who embrace innovation and work to build the future. Reportage Properties sales topped Dh3.7 billion ($1 billion) in 2023, compared to Dh2.3 billion in 2022, with a growth of more than 60%, while sales the first five months of the current year topped Dh2.5 billion. In recent months, Reportage has revealed the launch of more new projects, while continuing to implement and complete existing projects according to the specified timetables.

The company began handing off a number of projects, including the Oasis Residence 2 in Masdar City, which includes about 304 residential units, after it began handing off the Oasis Residence 1 project in Masdar City last year, in addition to handing off the Al Raha Lofts project in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi.

The company has also completed the first phase of the Rukan Lofts project, which the company is developing in the Dubai Land area in cooperation with Continental Investment Company.