Reforming the Reformers — Why MDB reforms are a must for the attainment of SDGs & Climate Action

A paramilitary soldier stands guard outside during a rehearsal ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. — Reuters

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 5:37 PM

In a world fraught with challenges from climate change to pandemic recovery, G20 leaders cannot afford to sideline the pressing issue of Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) reform. Born out of the post-World War II era, institutions like the IMF and World Bank have struggled to adapt to 21st-century complexities. This lack of adaptation has grave implications; we are egregiously off course in fulfilling key global objectives like the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Commitments. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has rightly stressed that any increase in MDB capital should come only after substantial reforms in vision, incentives, operations, and financial capacities.

The G20 countries should nudge MDBs for this transformative action. MDBs must undergo a comprehensive overhaul to meet contemporary global challenges. These reforms need to extend beyond mere tweaks — they must include reimagined missions aligned with climate action and sustainable development, restructured incentives that favor long-term impact over short-term gains, operational innovations leveraging emerging technologies like blockchain, and increased financial capacities fortified by innovative financing mechanisms.

The year 2023 should have represented a critical milestone, marking the halfway point in the global journey towards achieving the SDGs set for the 2016-2030 period. Yet, we find ourselves nowhere near this halfway mark; a dereliction of duty that is both shameful and alarming. Current trajectories suggest a grim reality: the world is on course to reach its 2030 SDG targets around the year 2102 — a staggering 72 years behind schedule. By 2130, lower-income nations will still fall short, achieving a mere 90 per cent of their intended 2030 targets. Shockingly, high-income countries, presumably with the resources to lead the way, are predicted to languish in failure, not meeting 2030 targets even by the year 2173.

Moreover, the financial commitments essential for combating climate change are in disarray. The 2009 pledge to mobilise $100 billion annually for developing nations by 2020 has not only been breached, but its expiration in 2025 looms ominously on the horizon. The OECD estimates put the available funding for the year 2020 at a paltry USD 83.3 billion, a figure that does nothing but underscore the systemic failure to honor even our most basic commitments.

The Report of the Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance (2022) found that ODA & MDB lending is less than 10 percent of what is required to finance the low-carbon transition. It has also recommended that World Bank and other MDBS have need to triple annual investments in climate action to $180 billion by 2025, from about $60 billion today.

Climate investments in developing countries are risky, thus making the cost of capital higher. Thus, MDBs role becomes more significant. Despite their vital role in offering low-cost, long-term financing and technical assistance to developing countries, MDBs are overly cautious, jeopardising their potential impact. Their risk-averse lending practices aim to preserve AAA credit ratings but overlook substantial financial backstops like their ‘preferred creditor status’ and $1.2 trillion in callable capital.

The Italian Presidency of G20 had setup an independent panel to review MDB’s Capital Adequacy Framework (CAF). The panel criticised this conservatism, urging MDBs to loosen lending restrictions without compromising financial stability. Overestimations of risk by both MDBs and credit rating agencies are out of step with historical data, which shows MDB losses significantly lower than commercial lenders. It’s time for MDBs to recalibrate their ‘risk appetite’ and unlock greater financial capacity for pressing global challenges. The stocktake of implementation of the recommendation of the panel, done recently under India’s G20 Presidency found “some recommendations such as incorporating a prudent share of callable capital into capital adequacy metrics have not been implemented by MDBs”.

The G20, under India’s presidency, has also been pushing for the MDB reforms. The presidency had set up an Independent Expert Group (IEG) on strengthening MDBs. The first volume of the report out of two volumes has been recently published. The report calls for “radically reformed and stretchered” MDBs.

The IEG has proposed a three-fold agenda to reinvigorate MDBs. First, MDBs must adopt a comprehensive triple mandate that focuses on eliminating extreme poverty, fostering shared prosperity, and contributing to global public goods like climate change mitigation and pandemic response. Second, it is imperative to triple sustainable lending levels by 2030. Third, a revolutionary third funding mechanism (apart from negotiated equity contributions from sovereign shareholders and discretionary trust funds) must be established, allowing for more flexible and innovative engagement with investors who are aligned with the MDB agenda.

However, adopting these changes requires a seismic shift in the operational modus operandi of MDBs. They must transition from mere financial intermediaries to proactive agents of development and climate action, integrating these agendas seamlessly. This means not only must they become more risk-accepting and client-responsive, but also expedite timelines and simplify procedures for project implementation. In financial terms, it’s worth noting that MDBs’ gross disbursements are currently a mere half of what they were in 1990 relative to the GDP of borrowing countries. On the private sector front, MDBs today mobilise just $0.6 in private capital for each dollar they lend — this figure must at least be doubled according to the IEG. Coordination on the use of various financial tools like blended finance and political risk insurance needs to become a norm rather than an exception.

MDBs, once the go-to advisers for global reforms, are now outdated, struggling to keep pace with the very countries they’re meant to guide. They’re like out-of-shape coaches falling behind their own clients. Born in an era that couldn’t imagine blockchain or climate crises, these aging giants are fumbling to catch the rhythm of modern challenges. While distributing roadmaps, they’ve lost their own way. It’s high time to refresh or risk becoming a tragic punchline in the drama of global progress. As challenges like climate change escalate, MDBs must either modernise otherwise, they will simply fail the developing world. G20 should push this agenda.

Aditya Sinha is Officer on Special Duty, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He tweets @adityasinha004. Views Personal.