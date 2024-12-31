Redington Gulf launches Reboot 2025 Initiative to empower channel partners on Windows 10

Jeetendra Berry, President – End Point Solutions Group MEA, Redington Gulf

Redington Gulf, a leading IT distributor has unveiled Reboot 2025, an initiative bringing together the PC ecosystem working with Windows. As Windows 10 approaches its end of support on October 14, 2025, businesses are at increasing risk of security vulnerabilities and diminished performance by continuing to rely on outdated PCs. To address this, Redington is empowering the channel ecosystem across MEA to drive awareness and help their customers seamlessly transition to Windows 11 Pro.

Ronan Symth, Device Partner GTM Director, CEMA, Microsoft commented, “Reboot 2025 will unite Redington, OEMs, Intel, Microsoft, and partners to expedite the Windows 10 End of Support refresh before October 14, 2025. This initiative will help customers understand the risks of missing this deadline, highlight Windows 11’s productivity and security innovations, and guide them in selecting the right devices, including AI PC and Copilot+ options.”

As the largest PC distributor across MEA region, Redington is working with channels partners so that businesses are fully aware and prepared for the transition to modern PCs. Through its extensive network of channel partners, Redington aims to maximize the benefits of AI PCs for businesses across the region. Key initiatives include:

• Training Programs for Channel Partners: These programs are designed to equip partners with the necessary knowledge to help businesses harness the benefits of AI-powered PCs.

• Trade-In Program: Redington provides businesses with a sustainable solution for disposing of old devices. Through this program, businesses can trade-in their old PCs via channel partners, reducing upfront cost towards the purchase of new PCs.

• Device Lifecycle Management Services: Redington offers lifecycle management services for businesses with large PC fleets with limited in-house bandwidth to manage device lifecycles effectively. These services include data wiping, configuration, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. “As the largest PC distributor in the region, Redington has taken responsibility for helping the channel ecosystem understand the implications of Windows 10 end of support for businesses. Additionally, partners need to advocate the benefits of AI PCs and the positive impact AI PCs will have on businesses across the region,” said Jeetendra Berry, President – End Point Solutions Group MEA, Redington Gulf. With AI-driven capabilities, including Microsoft Copilot, Windows 11 Pro is designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and automate repetitive tasks, enabling businesses to focus on more strategic activities. “Reboot 2025 is a vital initiative to help businesses navigate the end of support for Windows 10, while also embracing the transformative power of AI. With Windows 11 Pro and its AI-driven capabilities, including Microsoft Copilot, organizations can not only stay secure but also enhance productivity and streamline operations. At Microsoft, we are committed to collaborating with Redington and partners across the region to ensure that businesses are fully prepared for the future, with the right tools to drive success and innovation.” said Frangiskos Lambrinos, Device Partner Sales Lead, MEA, Microsoft.

This initiative is a collaboration between Microsoft and Redington, working together to equip businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to embrace Windows 11 Pro and leverage its AI-powered features to drive success.