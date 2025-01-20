Rebiha Helimi takes centrestage at Dubai Bling Season 3 premiere

Rebiha Helimi, CEO and Founder of RH Luxury Properties

Rebiha Helimi, CEO and Founder of RH Luxury Properties, recently took centrestage at the Dubai Bling Season 3 premiere.

The entire venue was dripping with grandeur, with Mona Kattan, celebrated for her leadership in Huda Beauty and Kayali Fragrances, and Safa Siddiqui, Dubai Bling’s superstar, taking part. Some of the biggest and most distinguished figures in the world of fashion, enterprise, and entertainment were also spotted.

Rebiha Helimi’s appearance was a clear representation of RH Luxury Properties’ message — to bridge Dubai and Africa by offering exclusive listings that defy the limits of extravagance. Every property in her portfolio exudes refinement, as they are all reserved for those who value true opulence. Remarkably, the Dubai Bling Season 3 premiere was the perfect opportunity to witness the intersection of influence and style. Rebiha Helimi embodied the very core of her niche—living the lifestyle of the rich and famous. On the other hand, the series depicts the day-to-day lives of Dubai’s wealthiest and most powerful, which is essentially her target market.

However, speculation filled the room: was Rebiha Helimi there purely for business, or is a larger-than-life surprise about to unfold? Rumors of her possible involvement in Dubai Bling Season 4 have started circulating after the event. Could she be one of the main cast members for the next season? This is one exciting development that everyone should be watching for.