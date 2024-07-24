Zimaya Properties announces new project in JVC

Top officials at the launch ceremony

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:57 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:58 PM

Zimaya Properties, a boutique property developer has unveiled Belle Reve, their latest residential project in the District 15 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Belle Reve, a five-floor residential tower, offers 187 en-suite premium apartments. The project includes a range of housing options from studio apartments to 1-bed, 2-bed and 3-bed. Belle Reve features high terraces, outdoor living spaces, and a range of modern amenities. The project, valued at approximately more than Dh215 million, has already begun with ground digging and promises to deliver by 2026.

Zimaya Properties has produced a series of accomplished townhouses in Furjan. In their latest project, residents will have access to a semi-sized Olympic pool, children's play area, fully-equipped gym, organic greenhouse, walking track, outdoor cinema, Table Tennis court, EV chargers, and a clubhouse, making it a unique offering in the area.

The strategic location of JVC ensures exclusivity and connectivity, with the upcoming metro station project enhancing accessibility. This prime spot places residents within close proximity to Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, nearby schools, the FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel, and much more.