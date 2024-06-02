Veteran industry experts launch new realt estate firm

Ramesh Aswani, chairman of Svarn Developments, flanked by directors Naresh Odhrani, Director (left) and Shaikh Shamshuddin.

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 5:24 PM

Svarn Developments, built in the UAE by veterans in real estate and trading industries, is all geared to bring five decades of expertise to the future of the UAE’s fast-paced real estate market.

Svarn enters the market with a commitment of over half a billion dirhams to be invested in key and upcoming locations like Dubai South, Majan and Dubai Maritime City. By building properties that prioritise residents and their communities, Svarn envisions to push the boundaries of design and construction – with a key focus on efficiency and responsible development.

Research suggests that the total value of the Middle East real estate market is up from $1.38 trillion a year earlier with Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE, taking up the lion’s share of upcoming projects. Optimistic about the growth potential of the Middle East’s real estate sector in 2024, which boasts of a $1.68 Trillion valuation of real estate projects currently planned or under construction.

Svarn honours the legacy of Ramesh Aswani, a senior engineer renowned for his contributions to the industry. His vision and expertise have laid the foundation that has shaped communities and enriched lifestyles.

“We are confident in the growth prospects of the Middle East real estate market for 2024, given the surge the region is witnessing. Our extensive experience and deep-rooted understanding of the industry is backed by decades of success in both the real estate and trading sectors. This enables us to launch curated living spaces that provide spacious living and high-quality finishes that will ensure exceptional value for residents and investors. Our philosophy is grounded in integrity, creativity, and compassion, as we mirror the spirit of the Middle East’s progress in every project we undertake,” said Aswani, Chairman of Svarn Developments.