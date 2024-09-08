UAE real estate boom spreading beyond property

Abdullah Gadit at the event

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:32 PM

The real estate boom in Dubai is spreading rapidly to other sectors as well, as a number of industries gain with rising demand.

In this regard, Mystic Advertising, a major player in the UAE’s marketing and advertising sector, is experiencing strong growth and success in real estate marketing.

Offering a comprehensive suite of services, Mystic addresses every aspect of marketing — from social media campaigns and PR initiatives to celebrity endorsements, production, brand identity creation, and the development of project-specific sales tools like brochures, payment plans, and fact sheets. Their all-encompassing approach ensures that real estate clients receive tailored, end-to-end marketing solutions. Mystic's expertise is evident in their impressive portfolio, which includes partnerships with esteemed Real Estate Developers. Beyond developers, the agency also collaborates closely with leading real estate brokers, providing them with customised marketing strategies. Commenting on the company's success, CEO Abdullah Gadit stated, "Marketing and advertising have always been our strengths. With over 12 years in the industry, we've served a variety of sectors. Over the years, I've seen markets change, industries evolve, and countless campaigns come to life. I've always believed that the heart of great marketing is storytelling, and right now, we have the privilege of telling the story of a market that's transforming before our eyes. The recent boom in the UAE's real estate market isn't just a phase and presents a unique opportunity for developers to stand out, and Mystic is at the forefront — leveraging the power of marketing end-to-end to innovate, disrupt, and reshape the perception of Real Estate Marketing. It's more than just a business opportunity; it's a chance to redefine what's possible in our industry. We are not just partners to our clients - rather, their biggest advocates, working tirelessly to ensure their vision comes to life in ways that resonate with their target audience."

