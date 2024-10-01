UAE: Radisson announces expansion with 30 new hotels, resorts in region

The group has over 5,100 keys under development as regional tourism booms

Global hospitality player Radisson Hotel Group is expanding its footprint in the Middle East region with 30 properties and over 5,100 keys under development as regional tourism stays strong.

“The Middle East remains a key focus with almost 90 hotels open or under construction. We thank our partners and owners for their continued trust in our 10 relevant brands and we look forward to further forging strong partnerships and creating a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

The regional tourism has been growing steadily after the pandemic. However escalating tension between Israel and Lebanon could impact the tourism and hospitality sector in the region.

Radisson currently has 58 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation in the region, totalling 12,704 keys. In 2024 so far, the group has signed and opened 10 new hotels and serviced apartments, representing 1,500 keys across the region, further consolidating its presence in the Middle East.

It also plans to introduce its brand's art’otel as well as Prize by Radisson in partnership with key strategic investors.

Art’otel offers an arts-inspired concept, where each property showcases the work of a signature artist. These properties not only cater to travellers but also serve as vibrant social hubs for local communities. Through close collaboration with leading investors, Radisson aims to fast-track the roll-out of this lifestyle brand in key cities.