UAE: How tenants and landlords can protect their homes, make it rain proof

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM

Rains in the UAE have always been a welcome change from the usual arid climate. However, the recent weather conditions experienced in the UAE, unlike any before, have prompted a reevaluation of our housing choices.

While the downpour has revealed the immense strength of our communities and the ability of UAE’s leadership to pivot in support of residents, another outcome is more vigilant awareness regarding housing choices. Many have since reassessed their needs from a fresh perspective – especially when considering buying new properties. It is worth considering if a future home would be rain-proof enough to sustain any weather changes, especially as we begin to see shifting conditions in the region.

While the authorities are already taking active measures to address any potential lifestyle challenges we may be exposed to due to heavier rain, there are a few matters that property owners and tenants can take in hand to ensure their homes are relatively rain-resilient in the future. Here are a few:

1. Physical inspection: When choosing a property, arrange a detailed physical inspection to understand its exterior and interior condition. Look for any signs of damage, such as leaks, cracks or water stains, particularly in vulnerable areas like roofs, windows and walls, and make sure they are all sealed well. Lastly, have your home re-painted with weatherproof solutions.

2. Expert consultation: While finding property yourself can be an exciting experience, it is also a complex process for first-time buyers. Gauging where to compromise in addition to ensuring resilience to adverse weather conditions takes a more seasoned understanding of the properties on offer. The good news is that you need not navigate this alone. For example, contractors can advise on best practices when mitigating the impact of rain on property boundaries. Property agents also have years of experience to draw from and are well-equipped to offer first-hand advice based on historical learnings. Look out for a trusted property inspector, contractor or relevant professional who can provide insights into your property’s structural integrity and potential risks associated with weather conditions similar to the recent storm.

3. Choose the right tools: If you have any questions about the space you are living in or one you may be looking to invest in, always contact the sellers or their representatives for clarification and reassurance. Consider using a property search platform that provides access to trusted experts who can guide you through the buying and renting journey, ensuring you get what you see at the right price point with in-depth comparisons from previous years.

4. Home insurance: One of the biggest perks of living in the UAE is the unrivalled level of safety and security we get to enjoy every day. As a result, insuring our belongings might not come naturally to all. The recent storm brought to light the immense value of comprehensive home insurance, especially options that cover repairs and damages and provide temporary accommodation as needed. It is important to ensure your policy provides coverage for natural disasters, content, liability and any additional living expenses.

5. Stay updated: The nation’s response to adversity has always been timely and effective. The best part about living in the UAE is that our leadership continues to ensure we receive sufficient notice of weather changes and remain transparent on what is to follow. Homeowners and tenants must stay updated with the latest alerts and initiatives undertaken by the authorities and comply with them.

Mohamad Kaswani is vice president of new projects and managing director of Mortgage Finder

