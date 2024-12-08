The future of sustainable urban environments

Visitors put their pledge at the AI-powered interactive digital art installation called 'Tree of Life' located at the Energy Hub at COP28 in Dubai. — KT file

As cities in the UAE and Gulf region evolve, they face growing challenges tied to rapid urbanisation, energy consumption, and environmental sustainability. Smart buildings, Home Automation and REMS ( room energy management system), powered by advancements in enterprise IT, smart technology, security, and building automation technologies, offer transformative opportunities to address these challenges. With their ability to optimise energy use, improve security, and enhance the functionality of urban infrastructure, smart buildings are paving the way for sustainable and future-ready cities.

At the core of smart buildings lies the integration of multiple systems through enterprise-grade IT infrastructure. These systems unite HVAC, lighting, energy management, home automation, guest room management system in hotels, and security solutions into a cohesive network that collects and analyzes data in real time.

For example, an integrated Building Automation System (BAS) allows facility managers to monitor and control building operations remotely. Similar home automation systems can be installed in villas and REMS in apartments. IoT sensors embedded in critical systems capture data on energy usage, occupancy, and environmental conditions, while advanced analytics platforms optimise these operations. According to McKinsey, smart technologies can reduce building energy consumption by up to 20 per cent and water consumption by up to 30 per cent, demonstrating their potential to drive both environmental and financial benefits.

The UAE and Gulf region face unique energy challenges due to their harsh climate, where cooling accounts for over 70 per cent of electricity usage in some buildings. Smart buildings address these inefficiencies through dynamic energy management.

Incorporating advanced REMS and lighting technologies further enhances sustainability. LED lighting integrated with motion and passive infrared (PIR) sensors ensure that lights are only used when necessary.

Security: A pillar of smart infrastructure

Security is a critical element of any smart building, particularly in high-stakes environments such as financial districts and luxury residences. Advanced surveillance systems powered by AI and machine learning detect and respond to threats in real time.

Smart access control systems using biometrics, mobile-based ID tags and facial recognition enhance security while streamlining user experiences. Several commercial and residential towers across Dubai employ AI-powered security systems that seamlessly integrate with enterprise IT networks, ensuring both safety and operational efficiency.

Additionally, cybersecurity plays a vital role in protecting the digital infrastructure of smart buildings.

Beyond efficiency and security, smart buildings create personalised, connected experiences for occupants. From intuitive room control systems to Smart Energy Management Systems, technologies are redefining how people interact with their spaces.

Fouad Awan Economic and environmental Impact The economic benefits of smart buildings are substantial. A study by MarketsandMarkets predicts the global smart building market size to grow to $121.6 billion by 2026. For the UAE, this growth aligns with its ambitious goals for sustainable urban development, including the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative. Environmental impact is equally significant. A KPMG report found that green buildings can lead to 35 per cent reduction in emissions and 20 per cent reduction in maintenance costs. The road ahead Implementing smart building technologies requires overcoming operational costs and integration challenges. However, public-private partnerships, regulatory frameworks, and government incentives are driving adoption. For organisations involved in smart technology, security, and building automation, the future lies in creating scalable, secure, and sustainable solutions. By doing so, we can help shape urban environments that are not only intelligent but also resilient and inspiring, a blueprint for the cities of tomorrow.

Fouad Awan is an award-winning entrepreneur, and partner & managing director at FSK & Partners Consultants. Middle East Branch.