Sharjah Ruler issues new rental law; landlords must ratify contracts within 15 days

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 2:20 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:06 PM

Landlords in Sharjah are obliged to ratify rental contracts within 15 days of issuance as per a new leasing law issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council.

The provisions of this law shall apply on properties rented for residential, commercial, industrial or professional purposes in the emirate.

If the landlord refuses to ratify the lease contract within the period specified, the tenant shall request the judge of urgent matters to compel the landlord to ratify it, Sharjah Government Media Office said on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If the lease contract is not certified by the municipality or the authorities it authorises, an administrative fine shall be imposed on the lessor, as determined by the executive regulations of this law, in addition to the certification fees due.

The municipality may request the judge to oblige the landlord to certify the lease contract and pay the prescribed fees and fines at any time.

According to the law, parties of the rental relationship are obligated to conclude the rental contract in writing or electronically according to the forms approved by a decision of the Executive Council of Sharjah.

In the absence of a certified lease contract, either party to the rental relationship may file a lawsuit with the Rental Disputes Centre in the emirate. The landlord is required to pay the lease contract certification fees after proving it.

Landlord's obligations

Hand over the rented property and its accessories to the tenant in a condition suitable for fulfilling the intended benefit and without any impediment that hinders its use throughout the lease term.

Carry out the necessary maintenance of the rented property unless the two parties to the lease agreement agree otherwise.

Not to make any changes to the rented property that would prevent or affects its use without written permission from the tenant.

Grant the tenant the necessary approvals to submit to the relevant authorities in the emirate whenever he wishes to carry out interior design work in the leased property that is consistent with the purpose for which it was allocated or any other work that requires these approvals, provided that these works do not affect the structure of the property or the building in which it is located.

Not to expose the tenant, personally or through others, to any act intended to disturb him or pressure him to vacate the rented property or deprive him of full enjoyment of its accessories, or to cut off or disconnect services to it or to the building in which it is located.

Return any insurance sums previously paid by the tenant, upon termination of the rental relationship, unless they are deducted in whole or in part for damages caused by the tenant to the rented property.

Tenant's obligations

Pay the rent on the due dates or as agreed upon in writing.

Use the rented property as agreed upon in the lease contract.

Not to make any changes or modifications to the rented property without obtaining written permission from the landlord and the necessary licenses from the relevant authorities.

Leave the plants, constructions or improvements he made in the leased property after the expiry of the lease term if the removal of which would cause damage to the rented property, unless the two parties to the lease contract agree otherwise.

Maintain the rented property and carry out routine maintenance unless the two parties to the lease agreement agree otherwise, and enable the landlord to carry out the necessary maintenance if he is committed to it.

Pay the for the services he received and any damages he may have caused to the rented property and any other fees he is legally obligated to pay from the date of receipt of the rented property until the date of its delivery to the landlord.