Sharjah records real estate transactions worth Dh2.8 billion in August

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:04 PM

The value of real estate transactions in the various regions and cities of the emirate of Sharjah amounted to Dh2.8 billion in August, with a total number of 3,055 transactions covering 7 million square feet of land, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department announced on Monday.

The statistics showed that the total number of transactions carried out during that period had reached 3,055. The number of sales transactions was 1,054, which represented 34.5 per cent of the total number of transactions, while the number of mortgage transactions reached 342, representing 11.2 per cent of the total transactions, and with a total value of Dh677 million. The remaining 1,659 transactions represented 54.3 per cent of the total number of transactions.

The sales transactions took place in 105 areas distributed across the various cities and regions of the emirate. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. As for the type of property traded, they were 403 vacant lands, 242 of built-in lands, and 409 transactions of sub-divided towers.

The total sales transactions in Sharjah city amounted to 948, and “Muwailih Commercial” area continued to lead the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions, recording 271 transactions, followed by “Tilal” area with 86, “Al-Khan” area with 83, and “Rawdat Al-Qart” with 77 transactions. As for the areas with the highest cash trading volume, “Muwailih Commercial” area also topped the list, with a trading volume of Dh238.5 million, followed by “Tilal” area with Dh136.7 million, “Al-Mamzar” area with Dh89.9 million, and “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area with Dh89.3 million. In the central region, the total sales transactions amounted to 78, most of which were concentrated in “Al-Qasimia City” with 52 transactions, which also recorded the highest cash trading volume, amounted to Dh30 million. In “Khorfakkan” city, 12 sales transactions took place, with “Al-Harai Industrial District” and “Al-Harai Commercial District” topping the list with 3 transactions each. “Al-Gharb District” recorded the highest cash trading volume, with Dh1.6 million.

Finally, and in Kalba city, there were 16 sales transactions, with 3 transactions each for “Kalba Commercial” and “Al-Sur 4”, while “Al-Sur 1” area was the highest area in terms of cash trading volume, with Dh4.1 million.