Now, use UAE Pass for Sharjah property deeds

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 8:24 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 8:47 PM

The Real Estate Registration Department in Sharjah has linked ownership and usufruct deeds to the UAE Pass, making it the first government department in the Emirates to provide this service.

The Department's customers can download ownership and private benefit deeds (ownership deed, joint ownership deed, usufruct deed, or joint usufruct deed) through the UAE app on their mobile phones, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The UAE Pass is the first national digital identity for all citizens and residents of the Emirates, and it allows users to access the services of local and federal government agencies in a simplified and secure manner, without the need to visit government service centres.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Sharjah’s real estate market has seen unprecedented demand and growth ever since it allowed non-Arab nationals also to buy property in the emirate. This resulted in a massive flow of investments from investors across Asia, the Middle East and Europe among others.

“The Department is keen to provide an easy and smooth experience for customers while they use our services. We want them to complete their transactions efficiently, quickly, and effectively,” said Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, director-general of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

Al-Shamsi added this new offering is in line with the directives of Sharjah’s Executive Council for digital transformation.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department reported a significant 13.1 per cent surge in transaction volume, reaching a substantial Dh27.1 billion in 2023 — the highest recorded since 2017. The diversity of investing nationalities expanded to an impressive 103, marking a remarkable 21.2 per cent growth compared to 2022. Non-Arab foreign investors experienced an astounding 165 per cent increase in trading volume and a substantial 131.7 per cent rise in the number of properties traded, while mortgage transactions reached a notable value of Dh7.5 billion.

ALSO READ: