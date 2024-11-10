Sharjah: Dh1.3-billion real estate transactions seen in first 9 months of 2024

Image used for illustrative purpose.

Real estate transactions in Sharjah’s central and eastern regions crossed 22,000, and were worth Dh1.3 billion in the first 9 months of 2024, achieving a growth of 57.6 per cent compared to last year.

According to data published by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the number of real estate transactions reached 22,059, covering 37 million sq ft.

“The real estate sector in the central and eastern regions achieved new record levels, thanks to the Sharjah Government's continued development of the infrastructure, which has contributed significantly to strengthening the real estate sector in all cities and regions of the emirate,” said Omar Al-Mansouri, director of Branches Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

“Many real estate and tourism projects were launched in these two regions, which made these areas attractive for investors within and outside the country. We, at the Real Estate Registration Department, are working to implement standards and laws that enhance economic growth and support the prosperity of the real estate sector,” Al-Mansouri added.

The number of sales transactions in the central region reached 577 across 41 different areas, and with a total value of Dh464.9 million.

The number of sales transactions in the central region reached 577 across 41 different areas, and with a total value of Dh464.9 million.

Total transaction volume in the four branches of the central region constituted 4.7 per cent of the total trading volume in the emirate. The total cash trading volume in the central region amounted to Dh810.3 million, followed by Khorfakkan at Dh262.4 million, and Kalba at Dh234.6 million, and Dibba Al-Hisn at Dh15.5 million.