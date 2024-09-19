RH Luxury, Danube team up to launch new luxury tower in Dubai

RH Luxury Properties CEO and Founder, Rebiha Helimi, met Rizwan Sajan, the CEO of Danube Developers.

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 3:44 PM

Danube Developers recently introduced Bayz 102, a new project that is set to dominate Dubai’s skyline and bolster urban mobility. Situated in Business Bay, this towering structure will rise above 100 floors and will come with a helipad for air taxis.

Bayz 102 will provide residents with over 40 amenities, such as a health club, swimming pool, sky bar, sports arena, and outdoor cinema. Clearly, this upcoming development is expected to be one of the most feature-packed buildings in the area upon completion.