Own a slice of paradise:Your exclusive opportunity to own prime real estate in Porto Rotondo, Sardinia

The luxury project caters to the unique preferences of affluent buyers, offering not just a property but an investment in a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury

Imagine waking up to the sound of gentle waves lapping against the shore, a fresh Mediterranean breeze carrying the scent of salt and sea. Picture yourself gazing out at the endless expanse of turquoise water, the islands dotting the horizon like jewels in a crown. Now, envision this not as a fleeting vacation but as your daily reality - a dream made possible by an unparalleled opportunity to own one of the most exclusive properties in Porto Rotondo, Sardinia.

For those who demand the best, a unique premium development opportunity awaits. Costa Smeralda, with its magnetic allure and captivating beauty, promises a lifestyle that embodies freedom, luxury, and nature in perfect harmony.

Where Luxury Meets Nature

Perched directly above the marina town of Porto Rotondo lies an exceptional 4-hectare plot of land that seamlessly blends luxury with nature. This property offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, the surrounding islands, and the iconic Costa Smeralda.

Whether you envision a private retreat or an elite gated community, the possibilities are endless. With an approved building permit valid until April 2027, the stage is set for the creation of 12 high-end villas and 24 apartments, each designed to cater to the discerning tastes of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs). Alternatively, the project could be adapted to include a Luxury Boutique Hotel alongside the villas, providing further opportunities to craft a masterpiece of exclusivity and elegance.

Crafted for the Elite: A Visionary Design by Matteo Thun

The project is further elevated by the involvement of Matteo Thun, a world-renowned designer based in Milan and Munich. Known for his holistic, sustainable approach, Thun brings decades of experience and a deep respect for local materials and craftsmanship to this development. Each villa and apartment will be a testament to timeless elegance, blending seamlessly into the pristine surroundings while offering every modern comfort. Albert Lago, Administrateur, Construction & Développement, Brussels, Belgium, said: "The project adheres strictly to the area's urban planning regulations, ensuring harmony with its natural surroundings."

Thun's commitment to sustainability ensures that this project is as environmentally responsible as it is luxurious, making it a perfect match for buyers who value both aesthetics and ethical living.

Why Porto Rotondo? A Jewel of Costa Smeralda

Porto Rotondo is one of Sardinia's most exclusive destinations, famous for its naturally circular harbor that lends the town its name. Located on the island's northeastern coast, this idyllic spot is a haven for those seeking crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and a pristine environment untouched by time.

This plot's prime location - just 8 km by boat from Cala di Volpe Bay and 16 km from Olbia Costa Smeralda International Airport - ensures easy access to both adventure and convenience. Whether it's exploring the lively heart of Porto Rotondo or escaping into the tranquil embrace of nature, this property offers the best of both worlds.

Crafting a Lifestyle of Distinction

The gated community envisioned on this land is not just about luxurious living; it's about creating an exclusive experience tailored for UHNIs. Here, privacy meets prestige, with bespoke villas designed to cater to the unique preferences of each owner. From state-of-the-art amenities to premium services, every aspect of this development has been meticulously planned to provide an unparalleled lifestyle.

Imagine hosting intimate gatherings on your terrace, with the panoramic vistas of the Mediterranean serving as your backdrop. Picture serene mornings spent exploring the vibrant marina or indulging in the culinary delights of Sardinia’s finest restaurants.

For Emiratis, billionaires, and HNIs with a penchant for elegance and exclusivity, this property represents not just a home but a legacy. It’s a space where memories are crafted, aspirations are fulfilled, and the extraordinary becomes the everyday. “For high-net-worth individuals, particularly in the UAE, we focus on crafting bespoke, high-end villas that stand out from standard properties. These homes provide unparalleled privacy, exclusivity, and tailored luxury,” added Lago.

A Legacy of Excellence

Behind this visionary project is a prestigious property developer based in Belgium, renowned for their expertise in high-end residential and commercial developments. With a legacy of delivering properties that redefine luxury, they have become synonymous with sophistication, craftsmanship, and exclusivity.

Their commitment to excellence has earned them the trust of affluent buyers worldwide, positioning them as the go-to choice for luxury property investments. This development in Porto Rotondo is yet another testament to their ability to create timeless masterpieces that resonate with the elite.

Appealing to Aspirations

For UAE’s elite audience, the allure of this project lies in its alignment with their aspirations. Emiratis and billionaires, known for their discerning taste, will find the perfect blend of privacy, exclusivity, and world-class design here. The project caters to the unique preferences of affluent buyers, offering not just a property but an investment in a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury.

Where Your Legacy Begins

Porto Rotondo is more than just a destination; it's a lifestyle, a legacy, and a statement. This unique development opportunity offers the chance to own a piece of one of the world’s most coveted locations, crafted by experts who understand the art of luxury living.

Don't just dream of the extraordinary - live it. Make this prime property your own, and let Porto Rotondo become the backdrop of your legacy.

Your Dream Property Awaits

Whether you're looking to invest in a high-end residential enclave or create a personal retreat, this property offers endless possibilities.

Visit www.seagardens-portorotondo.com today to explore this extraordinary development further. Discover how you can become part of an elite community that defines sophistication and exclusivity. Schedule a consultation and take the first step toward owning a piece of heaven on the Costa Smeralda. For more information, email at info@seagardens-portorotondo.com or call +32 475 26 67 00.