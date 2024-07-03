New UAE joint venture to invest $300m in Pakistan real estate

Writer Relocations and Private Jet Charter join hands
Reportage Properties, the UAE leading real estate developer, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, signed an agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan, the leading residential and commercial real estate company based in Lahore, Pakistan, to launch a joint venture in the booming Pakistani real estate market.
Based on this agreement, which aims to enhance cooperation between the two companies, a new company with the name Reportage Empire Pakistan, will be set up to explore possible real estate projects in the Pakistani market, and develop the necessary marketing plans, in addition to a long-term strategy for the company’s expansion.
Andrea Nucera, Managing Director signed the agreement on behalf of Reportage Properties, with Faisal Iftikhar, Managing Director of Empire Holding Pakistan.
Asad Kayani the CEO of Empire Holding Pakistan indicated that the company has allocated initial investments worth $300 million over the next five years, and its first project will be in the city of Lahore with international engineering standards and amenities in line with the excellence standards in the UAE. Planned future expansion will be in Islamabad, followed by other Pakistani cities.
Reportage Empire Pakistan aims to develop the Pakistani real estate sector by building turnkey projects. The company's expansion plans include launching projects across the Pakistani major cities, and attracting foreign direct investments to boost the economy and create jobs.
The company will offer Pakistani buyers the opportunity to invest in real estate within Pakistan and the UAE, ensuring access to international standards and high-quality living style.
During the event, Ahmed Shehzad was named as the brand ambassador for the real estate collaboration between the two developers, thanks to his honesty and integrity, which is in line with the morals of both companies.
“We are happy to cooperate with Empire Holding Pakistan, which is one of the most important real estate companies with a large portfolio of projects spreading throughout Pakistan,” said Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Properties.
He stressed Reportage Properties’ interest in boosting strategic partnerships with serious and distinguished companies operating in the sector, to continue their success story and sustainable growth.
“We welcome cooperation with Reportage Properties, which is one of the most important major real estate companies in the region with a large portfolio that includes 35 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco , Saudi Arabia and East Africa ,” said Faisal Iftikhar, Mangan Director of Empire Holding Pakistan.
Writer Relocations and Private Jet Charter join hands
Digital Markets Act violations could result in a fine of as much as 10% of a company's global annual turnover
US fuel demand is expected to ramp up as the summer travel season picks up with the Independence Day holiday this week
The airline plans to double its fleet by 2035 to take advantage of a long-term travel boom across Southeast Asia following the pandemic
US dollar hits a near 38-year high versus the Japanese yen as the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency leaves Treasury yields elevated
E-commerce companies providing groceries, food, and home appliances are live on Open Network for Digital Commerce network
The recent debate between Biden and Trump increased political uncertainty and could support demand for gold
ECB has demanded roadmap for lenders' Russia exit